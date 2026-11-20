Apple has started revealing details about the upcoming Apple Store Black Friday event. The promotional event will begin next Friday and run through Cyber Monday. Every year, various OEMs and e-commerce platforms are also expected to announce deals and discounts on a number of electronics starting next week. However, Apple Black Friday deals are available only in the US. The Cupertino-based tech giant will not offer cash discounts or cashback during the promotional event. Instead, it will offer gift cards with the purchase of iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods models.

Apple Black Friday Deals Revealed

The iPhone maker has launched a microsite for the upcoming Apple Store Black Friday event in the US to reveal details and deals. Apple will kick off the promotional event on November 27, and the deals will be live until November 30, known as Cyber Monday. During the promotional event, the John Ternus-led tech giant will offer gift cards worth up to $300 (roughly Rs. 28,000) on different iPhone, MacBook, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods models, similar to last year.

Apple will offer a $100 gift card (about Rs. 9,300) with the iPhone Air. Meanwhile, customers can get a $75 gift card (roughly Rs. 7,000) with the iPhone 17 and iPhone 16. iPad Air and iPad Pro models will come with a gift card worth up to $125 (roughly Rs. 12,000). Apple will offer the highest-value gift card, worth $300 (about Rs. 28,000), with the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models.

The list does not include Apple's most affordable laptop, dubbed the MacBook Neo. Meanwhile, the Mac Mini will be offered with a gift card worth up to $100 (about Rs. 9,300) during the upcoming Apple Store Black Friday promotional event. The Cupertino-based tech giant will also offer gift cards worth up to $100 on the purchase of Apple Watch Ultra 4, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Series 12.

In addition, the Apple Black Friday promotional event will also offer gift cards worth up to $75 with the purchase of AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Max 2, and AirPods 5 models, exclusively in the US. Gift cards worth up to $50 (about Rs. 5,000) will be offered with Apple Home devices, including the HomePod series.