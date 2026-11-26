Apple recently launched its first OLED MacBook Pro, and it could give the same treatment to its MacBook Air, too. According to a seasoned journalist, the Cupertino-based tech giant is preparing a major update for its MacBook Air lineup, with a redesigned model potentially arriving in late 2027 or 2028. The overhaul is expected to bring a significant change to the laptop's appearance and could also introduce an OLED display.

Redesigned MacBook Air Could Get OLED Display

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman discussed Apple's plans for the MacBook Air in the latest episode of his Power On podcast (via Macrumors). According to Gurman, the company is preparing a more substantial overhaul of its popular laptop for late 2027 or 2028. An OLED display could be among the changes introduced with the redesigned model.

Gurman reportedly said Apple needs to keep the MacBook Air fresh, given its popularity. The journalist suggested that 2027 or 2028 could be when the Apple laptop receives its next major overhaul.

Among the most anticipated changes is an OLED display, which could arrive as a significant upgrade for the MacBook Air. Apple recently introduced OLED displays to its MacBook Pro lineup with the 2026 PROLED models. This paves the way for the technology to reach its more affordable laptops.

But before this redesign takes place, the company will reportedly introduce a more modest MacBook Air refresh in early 2027. The updated laptops are tipped to feature the company's M6 chips and could launch alongside the MacBook Neo 2.

Previously, Gurman said that Apple is planning to launch the second-generation MacBook Neo during the iOS 27.4 release cycle. This suggests that the company could unveil the new affordable MacBook model between February and March 2027. Further, the laptop will reportedly be launched around the same time as the debut of the iPhone 18e and the new base iPad.

Apart from this, the standard iPhone 18 model and the next-generation MacBook Air were also reported to be launched in the same time frame, in Spring next year.

While a late 2027 launch remains possible, the journalist's previous claims have leaned more towards a 2028 release.