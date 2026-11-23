MacBook Neo was launched in India earlier this year, in March. The Neo lineup is currently the Cupertino-based tech giant's most affordable laptop series, positioned below Air. Apple recently reported record revenue, driven by strong sales of MacBook Neo and other models. The company has reportedly also doubled production following the laptop's success. Now, the tech giant appears to be gearing up to launch its successor, as new details about the laptop have surfaced online. The second-generation MacBook Neo will reportedly be launched globally early next year. The affordable MacBook model could be accompanied by new iPhone and iPad models.

Apple's Next-Generation MacBook Neo Launch Timeline (Expected)

In the latest edition of his weekly newsletter ‘Power On', Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that the John Ternus-led tech giant is planning to launch the second-generation MacBook Neo during the iOS 27.4 release cycle. This suggests that the company could unveil the new affordable MacBook model between February and March 2027. Further, the laptop will reportedly be launched around the same time as the debut of the iPhone 18e and the new base iPad.

Apart from this, the standard iPhone 18 model and the next-generation MacBook Air will reportedly be launched in the same time frame, in Spring next year. The first half of 2027 is also expected to see the unveiling of the new iPad Air with an OLED display, a next-generation iPad Pro, and the second-generation thin-and-light iPhone Air model. However, the report highlights that the new mid-tier iPad and iPhone models are “a little bit behind” the manufacturing schedule, unlike the iPhone 18e and MacBook Neo (2027).

According to the report, one of the major highlights of the new MacBook Neo, codenamed J701, will be the chip. The laptop is said to be equipped with the Apple Silicon A19 Pro chipset, which is the same SoC as the iPhone 17 Pro. The chipset upgrade will reportedly allow Apple to offer 12GB of RAM while delivering faster processing and enhanced graphics. Moreover, Apple reportedly plans to frequently refresh the MacBook Neo series colour options with newer models.

For reference, the MacBook Neo was launched in India on March 4 in Blush, Citrus, Indigo, and Silver colourways. The laptop is equipped with the A18 Pro chipset, with fewer GPU cores than the iPhone 16 Pro series, and features 8GB of RAM. It sports a 13-inch (2,408 × 1,506 pixels) Liquid Retina IPS display, offering up to a 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop is offered in 256GB and 512GB storage variants, and the higher-end model offers a Touch ID sensor. The MacBook Neo also packs a 36.5Wh battery.