If you're in the market looking for a laptop for coding in college, then there are several factors to consider. The decision involves more than picking a processor with a high clock speed. Students need enough RAM to run an IDE (Integrated Development Environment), browser tabs and development tools together, along with SSD storage for projects and software. A comfortable keyboard and a display with enough room for code are also useful, particularly during long study sessions.

Here are five laptops priced under Rs. 80,000 that offer different combinations for college coding tasks.

Dell 15

The Dell 15 is powered by Intel's Core Ultra 5 225H processor, with 14 cores and boost speeds of up to 4.9GHz. It is paired with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it suitable for programming in IDEs, compiling code, and running multiple development tools at the same time. Its integrated Intel Arc graphics can also handle graphics-related development tasks that do not require a dedicated GPU. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home.

The Dell 15 has a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 300 nits of brightness. It weighs around 1.8kg and has a backlit keyboard. Connectivity options include USB Type-A, a full-function USB Type-C port, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Its battery has a 41Wh capacity.

Dell 15 Key Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD, 1,920x1,080 pixels, 60Hz, anti-glare

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, 14 cores, up to 4.9GHz

RAM and Storage: 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated Intel Arc graphics

Battery: 41Wh

Dell 15 Price in India

The Dell 15 is currently priced at Rs. 79,990 on Amazon.

HP 15

The HP 15 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, which has eight cores, 16 threads, and boost speeds of up to 4.5GHz. It comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. The laptop uses integrated AMD Radeon graphics rather than a dedicated GPU and runs Windows 11 Home.

The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 250-nit brightness rating and a micro-edge design. It weighs approximately 1.59kg, making it lighter than the Dell 15. Other features include a 1080p camera with a privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4. Its 41Wh battery supports fast charging, with HP claiming around 50 percent charge in 45 minutes.

HP 15 Key Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD, 1,920x1,080 pixels, anti-glare, 250 nits

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, eight cores and 16 threads

RAM and Storage: 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon graphics

Battery: 41Wh

HP 15 Price in India

The HP 15 is currently listed at Rs. 68,800 on Amazon.

Acer Aspire 5

The Acer Aspire 5 is powered by Intel's Core Ultra 5 125H processor, which has 14 cores and boost speeds of up to 4.5GHz. It comes with 16GB of onboard LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD. Its integrated Intel graphics can handle standard graphics tasks.

The Aspire 5 has a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It weighs around 1.2kg, making it the lightest laptop in this list. Other features include a Full HD webcam, USB Type-C ports, USB Type-A ports, and HDMI. It runs Windows 11 Home and has a 54Wh battery.

Acer Aspire 5 Key Specifications

Display: 14-inch WUXGA IPS, 1,920x1,200 pixels, 16:10 aspect ratio

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 14 cores, up to 4.5GHz

RAM and Storage: 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, expandable up to 1TB

Graphics: Integrated Intel graphics

Battery: 54Wh

Acer Aspire 5 Price in India

The Acer Aspire 5 is currently priced at Rs. 69,890 on Amazon.

Asus Vivobook 16

The Asus Vivobook 16 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, with eight cores, 16 threads, and boost speeds of up to 5.1GHz. It is paired with 8GB of onboard LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. Its integrated AMD Radeon graphics can handle everyday graphics workloads and some development tasks.

The laptop has a 16-inch WUXGA IPS-level display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness. The Vivobook 16 weighs around 1.85kg and has a 52.5Wh battery. Connectivity includes USB Type-C ports with display output and power delivery, USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It runs Windows 11 Home.

Asus Vivobook 16 Key Specifications

Display: 16-inch WUXGA IPS-level, 1,920x1,200 pixels, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, eight cores and 16 threads, up to 5.1GHz

RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon graphics

Battery: 52.5Wh

Asus Vivobook 16 Price in India

The Asus Vivobook 16 is listed at Rs. 69,990 on Amazon.

MacBook Neo

The MacBook Neo is Apple's more affordable laptop option, with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display and an aluminium design. The screen has a 2,408x1,506-pixel resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and support for one billion colours. It weighs around 1.2kg, making it easy to carry between classes. The laptop runs macOS and is powered by Apple's A18 Pro chip, which has a six-core CPU, a five-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. It comes with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD storage.

The A18 Pro chip can handle general programming, web development, and coding tasks using compatible macOS tools. The MacBook Neo has a 1080p FaceTime HD webcam, dual microphones, and dual speakers with support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. Apple claims up to 16 hours of video streaming from its 36.5Wh battery. Its connectivity includes two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack, with the two USB-C ports.

MacBook Neo Key Specifications

Display: 13-inch Liquid Retina, 2,408x1,506 pixels, 500 nits

Processor: Apple A18 Pro, six-core CPU and five-core GPU

RAM and Storage: 8GB unified memory, 256GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated five-core Apple GPU

Battery: 36.5Wh

MacBook Neo Price in India

The MacBook Neo is currently listed at around Rs. 71,890 on Amazon for the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD configuration.