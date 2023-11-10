Dell announced the launch of its Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop on Thursday. It is available for purchase in two different configurations - 13th Gen and 14th Gen Intel Core processors. The desktop can be configured with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. It is said to be 40 percent smaller in size compared to its predecessor, the Aurora R15 and also claims to offer a 20 percent quieter performance as well as enhanced heat dissipation.

Dell Alienware Aurora R16 price in India, availability

Dell confirmed that the Alienware Aurora R16 starts in India at a price of Rs. 1,59,990. It is available for purchase via the official Dell website, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Amazon, and select retail stores across the country.

Dell Alienware Aurora R16 specifications, features

As previously mentioned, the new Alienware Aurora R16 desktop supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and can be configured with 13th Gen or 14th Gen Intel Core CPU options. The thermal solution in this model includes a bigger air intake, which claims to lead to up to 10 percent lower CPU and 6 percent lower GPU temperatures, and also offers a 20 percent quieter performance on average.

The Alienware Aurora R16 is said to be 40 percent smaller than the Aurora R15 in terms of size, but it has the same internal chamber volume as the R15 in order to adequately equip the PC to accommodate a variety of hardware. It also sports the Alienware Legend 3.0 design and is equipped with the updated Alienware Command Centre, which debuts with this model.

Gamers can quickly access important options like macros, audio presets, game-specific profiles, themes, lighting customisation, and more with the Alienware Command Centre. To improve their gaming experience, users can select from 16.7 million hues in three different lighting zones. It allows user to save their preferences across the complete Alienware ecosystem.

The newly launched desktop supports Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-FI 6E, 2.5Gbps Ethernet wired and wireless connectivity. The Alienware Aurora R16 comes with up to 32GB of 5600 MT/s DDR5 RAM and supports up to 1TB of SSD storage. The system can be purchased with 80 Plus Platinum-rated power supplies, which come in options of 500W or 1000W capacities.

Dell Alienware Aurora R16 claims to be made with 56 percent post-consumer recycled plastics, which is the highest amount used to make any Alienware desktop so far. The chassis is also made with 11 percent of recycled steel and it is claimed to ship with recyclable and renewable packaging.

