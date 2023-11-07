Apple launched its refreshed 2023 MacBook Pro and the 24-inch iMac computers with the new M3 chip on October 30. The MacBook Pro models are available in 14-inch and 16-inch display size options, while they are also offered in processor variants of M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. These computers are now available for purchase in India starting today, November 7. Here are the price details of the models and each of their variants.

24-inch iMac with M3, MacBook Pro (2023) M3 price in India, availability

The 8-core GPU variant of the 24-inch iMac with M3 starts in India at Rs. 1,34,900, while the 10-core GPU variant of the same with a 256GB storage option is listed at Rs. 1,54,900. The 512GB model of the 10-core GPU option is priced in the country at Rs. 1,74,900. It is offered in Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, Purple, Silver, and Yellow colours.

Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 model with a 10-core GPU and 512GB storage is listed at Rs. 1,69,900, while the 1TB variant of the same is priced at Rs. 1,89,900.

MacBook Pro 14-inch with an M3 Pro chip and 14-core GPU is marked in the country at Rs. 1,99,900, while the 18-core GPU option is available for Rs. 2,39,900. The top-of-the-line 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max processor and 30-core GPU is priced at Rs. 3,19,900. These models are available in Silver and Space Grey colourways.

Meanwhile, the 18GB + 512GB option of the 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 with an M3 Pro chip is being offered in India at Rs. 2,49,900, while the 36GB + 512GB variant is listed at Rs. 2,89,900. The MacBook Pro models with the M3 Max chips are also available in two options - 36GB + 1TB and 48GB + 1TB, respectively priced at Rs. 3,49,900 and Rs. 3,99,900, respectively. These models are offered in Space Black and Silver colour options.

All these computers are available for sale in India starting today, November 7 via the official Apple website, Apple Stores, and Apple-authorised resellers.

24-inch iMac M3, MacBook Pro (2023) specifications, features

The all-in-one 24-inch iMac with an M3 chip sports a 24-inch 4.5K Retina Display and has a peak brightness level of 500 nits. It supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, up to four USB Type-C ports, two Thunderbolt ports, and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity. It is equipped with a 1080p FaceTime camera and offers a six-speaker unit with support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. It ships with the new macOS Sonoma.

The 2023 MacBook Pro models are offered in chip variants of M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. They come in 14-inch and 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR (3,024x1,964 pixels) displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits (HDR) and 600 nits (SDR). These models have a backlit keyboard and are also equipped with Touch ID support for biometric authentication.

All these models come with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Thunderbolt 4/ USB 4, MagSafe 3 charging, SDXC card reader, and HDMI connectivity options. They also come with a 3.5mm audio jack.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 model claims to offer up to 22 hours of battery life, while the M3 Pro and M3 Max models are said to offer up to 18 hours. The 16-inch MacBook Pro models, on the other hand, have longer battery life, with the M3 Pro and M3 Max chip variants claiming to offer up to 22 hours of support.

