Technology News

Apple Does Not Plan to Bring Back a 27-Inch iMac With Apple Silicon: Report

The company recently refreshed the 24-inch iMac with its in-house M3 chipset.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2023 12:23 IST
Apple Does Not Plan to Bring Back a 27-Inch iMac With Apple Silicon: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

The 2020 27-inch iMac came with 10th generation Intel Core processors

Highlights
  • The Intel-powered 27-inch iMac was discontinued in 2022
  • The iMac is only available in a single 24-inch model
  • Apple plans to launch a 32-inch iMac Pro model in late 2024 or 2025
Advertisement

Apple refreshed the 24-inch iMac at its ‘Scary Fast' showcase event in October, bringing its latest M3 chipset to the sole iMac product. The company first introduced the M1-powered 24-inch model in 2021 and discontinued the Intel-based 27-inch iMac a year later. Now, Apple has reportedly confirmed that it does not plan to bring back the larger model with Apple Silicon onboard. The Cupertino, California-based company instead will remain focused on the 24-inch iMac.

According to a report in The Verge, Apple will not make a 27-inch iMac with its in-house chip onboard. The company confirmed its intentions to The Verge and said that it plans to focus the iMac line around the 24-inch model.

The company also reportedly urged customers waiting to buy a larger iMac to instead get Apple's Studio Display, which features a 27-inch 5K Retina panel, and pair it with a Mac Studio or a Mac Mini. This would, however, not be an all-in-one machine like an iMac.

While plans for a 27-inch iMac seem to be on the back burner, Apple could be working on a larger Pro variant of the iMac. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company will introduce the biggest iMac it has ever released in late 2024 or 2025. The iMac Pro will reportedly sport a 32-inch screen and will likely be powered by higher-end (Pro and Max) Apple Silicon. Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent Apple analyst, also confirmed the same last month and added that the 32-inch iMac Pro would sport a mini-LED display.

The 27-inch iMac, which was discontinued in 2022, was powered by 10th-generation Intel Core processors paired with AMD graphics. The model packed SSD storage across the lineup.

apple imac 27 inch 2020 image 1596605398363 imac

The 27-inch iMac featured a 1080p FaceTime HD webcam
Photo Credit: Apple

 

The current 24-inch iMac is powered by Apple's base M3 chip and features a similar design to the M1-powered iMac twin from 2021. Launched on October 30 at Apple's showcase event for Mac computers, the refreshed iMac M3 model comes with an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. The 24-inch iMac, with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD storage, starts at Rs. Rs. 1,34,900. The higher-end model with a 10-core GPU starts at Rs. 1,54,900.

Apple is also reportedly planning to launch new iPad models around March 2024. The company is reportedly working on refreshes for iPad Air, the entry-level iPad, and iPad mini. A new iPad Pro could also arrive further down the line.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iMac, 27 Inch iMac
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iPhone 15 NFC Bug Fix Rolling Out With iOS 17.1.1 Update, Apple Resolves Battery Drain With watchOS 10.1.1
Apple Offering 10 Percent Bonus to Users in India When Adding Funds to Apple ID

Related Stories

Apple Does Not Plan to Bring Back a 27-Inch iMac With Apple Silicon: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  2. BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade: Here's How to Get It
  3. Oppo Reno 8T 5G Receives Major Price Cut on Croma: Know How Much It Cost Now
  4. Poco X6 Pro Reportedly Listed on BIS; India Launch Imminent
  5. Samsung Galaxy A05s New More Affordable Variant Debuts in India: See Price
  6. OnePlus 12 to Launch With This Periscope Telephoto Camera: See Here
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline Leaked: See Details
  8. Realme GT 5 Pro Teased to Feature 3,000 Nits Display; More Details Revealed
  9. Vivo X100 Pro Leaked Unboxing Video Suggests Design: See Here
  10. ChatGPT Set to Receive a Powerful Upgrade, but Only for These Users
#Latest Stories
  1. JioPhone Prima 4G Feature Phone With JioPay UPI Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. GTA 6 Announcement Reportedly Set for This Week, Trailer Reveal in December
  3. Apple Does Not Plan to Bring Back a 27-Inch iMac With Apple Silicon: Report
  4. iPhone 15 NFC Bug Fix Rolling Out With iOS 17.1.1 Update, Apple Resolves Battery Drain With watchOS 10.1.1
  5. Samsung Galaxy A25 Design Suggested in Leaked Renders; Could Get Waterdrop Notch, Triple Rear Cameras
  6. Jio Swiggy One Lite Subscription for Prepaid Recharge Plans Announced: All You Need to Know
  7. Apple Offering 10 Percent Bonus to Users in India When Adding Funds to Apple ID
  8. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy A05s Now Available In a More Affordable 4GB RAM Variant in India: Price, Offers
  10. Vivo V29 Series, Vivo X90 Series, More Models Go on Sale At Discounted Prices During Its Diwali Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »