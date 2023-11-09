Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Bundle Launches in India Tomorrow, Priced at Rs. 49,390

PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Bundle Launches in India Tomorrow, Priced at Rs. 49,390

The introductory discount runs from November 10 to 23 and deducts Rs. 10,000 from the price of an average PS5 bundle package.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 November 2023 20:44 IST
PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Bundle Launches in India Tomorrow, Priced at Rs. 49,390

Photo Credit: Activision

Modern Warfare 3 will be out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches November 10 on major platforms
  • No word of PS5’s slimmer version launching in India
  • PlayStation has delayed half its planned live service games
Advertisement

Sony is gearing up to launch the PS5's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle in India. The cross-gen package will be available from November 10 onwards, but unlike in the US, the publisher isn't selling the new slim version of the console here yet. Players will receive the standard 4K Blu-ray drive-equipped PS5, alongside a voucher code for Activision's upcoming marquee shooter, at Rs. 49,390. This is part of an ‘introductory offer' running until November 23, during which the bundle's price has been slashed by Rs. 10,000 — after which, it will cost Rs. 59,390, which is the base price for any PS5 game bundle.

PlayStation has been ramping up marketing in India recently by offering numerous discounts on the PS5 and bundling it up with on-demand games like God of War Ragnarök, Spider-Man 2, EA Sports FC 24, and even Cricket 24 (to coincide with the ICC World Cup). It's interesting to note, however, that the Modern Warfare 3 bundle available in the US is reportedly including the game worth $70 (about Rs. 5,830) for free with the PS5 Slim variant at a gross total of $499.99 (about Rs. 41,640). Meanwhile, players in India get treated to the same old version of PS5, where technically speaking, the game isn't included for free in the bundle.

You see, a PS5 disc variant costs Rs. 54,990 in India, while the upcoming Call of Duty game is priced at Rs. 5,599 on the PlayStation store — totalling Rs. 60,589. Sure, the limited-time sale makes it way cheaper — at Rs. 49,390 — but once it's over, you're paying the full price. As usual, it will be available to buy from the usual Indian retailers like Amazon, Chroma, Flipkart, GamestheShop, Reliance Digital, ShopatSC, and Vijay Sales.

For now, it's unclear when the slimmer version of the PS5 will arrive in India and if so, whether it will be priced similar to the current version. Sony previously suggested that once it manages to sell off the older models, only the new slim ones will be made available to purchase. It's simply 30 percent smaller than the original version and comes with a detachable disc drive, which requires an internet connection to register/ bind it to the console. Hardware is all around the same, but the internal storage has been upgraded from an 825GB to a 1TB SSD. A digital PS5 slim variant is also available at $449.99 (about Rs. 37,400), albeit it's more of a marketing gimmick since one can buy the Blu-ray drive separately and install it themselves.

Elsewhere, Sony has delayed half the total live service games it had planned to launch by March 2026 — down from 12 to six titles. During an earnings call, Sony PlayStation COO Hiroki Totoki said (via VGC), “We are reviewing this… we are trying as much as possible to ensure [that these games] are enjoyed and liked by gamers for a long time. [Out of] the 12 titles, six titles will be released by FY25 — that's our current plan.” He further added that the remaining six will be evaluated further to see their potential — possibly another meeting with Destiny 2 maker Bungie to review the live service portfolio. It's also worth mentioning that The Last of Us multiplayer game, which was allegedly put ‘on ice,' is still in active development — as confirmed by its director Vinit Agarwal.

Both the PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle and the game itself launch November 10.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
  • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
  • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
  • No "Quick Resume", as on Xbox Series X
  • Limited backward compatibility
  • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • SSD storage amount is restrictive
Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ps5, ps5 india, sony, playstation 5, call of duty modern warfare 3, cod mw3, call of duty modern warfare 3 bundle, ps5 call of duty modern warfare 3 bundle release date, ps5 call of duty modern warfare 3 bundle price, ps5 call of duty modern warfare 3 bundle offer, playstation live service, amazon india, flipkart, gamestheshop, Reliance Digital, ShopAtSC, chroma
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Apple Suffers Setback as EU Court Orders Review of Tax Order Case

Related Stories

PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Bundle Launches in India Tomorrow, Priced at Rs. 49,390
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: These Smartphones Get Price Cuts
  2. MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 9300 SoC to Take on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  3. BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade: Here's How to Get It
  4. Best Deals on Top OnePlus Smartphones During Ongoing Amazon Sale
  5. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  6. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Review: Action-Packed
  7. Redmi K70E Tipped to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
  8. JioPhone Prima 4G Feature Phone With UPI Debuts in India: See Price
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Realme Narzo 60 Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Sale
  10. Vivo Y27s With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Details
#Latest Stories
  1. PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Bundle Launches in India Tomorrow, Priced at Rs. 49,390
  2. Apple Suffers Setback as EU Court Orders Review of Tax Order Case
  3. Delhi Air Pollution: Scientists Hope to Curb Smog With Cloud Seeding, Rain
  4. OnePlus 12 With Sony LYT-808 Camera, 2K ProXDR Display Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. Delhi Transport Department Ordered to Ban App-Based Taxis 'In Accordance With SC Order', Says Minister
  6. Apple Filing Reveals iPhone Maker Expects to Change App Store Policy to Comply With EU Regulation
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Discounts Available on OnePlus Nord CE 3, OnePlus Open and More
  8. Warner Bros. Says It Will Transform Its Biggest Franchises Into Live Service Games
  9. Google’s AI-Powered Search Generative Experience Expands to Over 120 New Countries and Territories
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE New Exclusive Colour Variants Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »