Sony is gearing up to launch the PS5's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle in India. The cross-gen package will be available from November 10 onwards, but unlike in the US, the publisher isn't selling the new slim version of the console here yet. Players will receive the standard 4K Blu-ray drive-equipped PS5, alongside a voucher code for Activision's upcoming marquee shooter, at Rs. 49,390. This is part of an ‘introductory offer' running until November 23, during which the bundle's price has been slashed by Rs. 10,000 — after which, it will cost Rs. 59,390, which is the base price for any PS5 game bundle.

PlayStation has been ramping up marketing in India recently by offering numerous discounts on the PS5 and bundling it up with on-demand games like God of War Ragnarök, Spider-Man 2, EA Sports FC 24, and even Cricket 24 (to coincide with the ICC World Cup). It's interesting to note, however, that the Modern Warfare 3 bundle available in the US is reportedly including the game worth $70 (about Rs. 5,830) for free with the PS5 Slim variant at a gross total of $499.99 (about Rs. 41,640). Meanwhile, players in India get treated to the same old version of PS5, where technically speaking, the game isn't included for free in the bundle.

You see, a PS5 disc variant costs Rs. 54,990 in India, while the upcoming Call of Duty game is priced at Rs. 5,599 on the PlayStation store — totalling Rs. 60,589. Sure, the limited-time sale makes it way cheaper — at Rs. 49,390 — but once it's over, you're paying the full price. As usual, it will be available to buy from the usual Indian retailers like Amazon, Chroma, Flipkart, GamestheShop, Reliance Digital, ShopatSC, and Vijay Sales.

For now, it's unclear when the slimmer version of the PS5 will arrive in India and if so, whether it will be priced similar to the current version. Sony previously suggested that once it manages to sell off the older models, only the new slim ones will be made available to purchase. It's simply 30 percent smaller than the original version and comes with a detachable disc drive, which requires an internet connection to register/ bind it to the console. Hardware is all around the same, but the internal storage has been upgraded from an 825GB to a 1TB SSD. A digital PS5 slim variant is also available at $449.99 (about Rs. 37,400), albeit it's more of a marketing gimmick since one can buy the Blu-ray drive separately and install it themselves.

Elsewhere, Sony has delayed half the total live service games it had planned to launch by March 2026 — down from 12 to six titles. During an earnings call, Sony PlayStation COO Hiroki Totoki said (via VGC), “We are reviewing this… we are trying as much as possible to ensure [that these games] are enjoyed and liked by gamers for a long time. [Out of] the 12 titles, six titles will be released by FY25 — that's our current plan.” He further added that the remaining six will be evaluated further to see their potential — possibly another meeting with Destiny 2 maker Bungie to review the live service portfolio. It's also worth mentioning that The Last of Us multiplayer game, which was allegedly put ‘on ice,' is still in active development — as confirmed by its director Vinit Agarwal.

Both the PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle and the game itself launch November 10.

