CES 2023: Gigabyte Aorus 17X, Aorus 15X Gaming Laptops Updated With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 HX-Series CPU

Gigabyte Aorus 17X and Aorus 15X offer up to 240Hz refresh rate display.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 5 January 2023 17:34 IST
Photo Credit: Gigabyte

Gigabyte Aorus 17X is claimed to deliver up to 175W maximum Total Graphics Power

Highlights
  • Gigabyte Aorus 17X and Aorus 15X models have up to 64GB of memory
  • They offer up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPU
  • Gigabyte Aorus 17X and Aorus 15X have Wi-Fi 6E support

Gigabyte Aorus 17X and Aorus 15X upgraded models were announced during Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023) as the company's latest gaming laptops. They feature up to 240Hz refresh rate display and offer up to 64GB DDR5 memory. They come equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel i9 HX-series processors and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. Gigabyte's updated laptops use the company's in-house Windforce cooling technology for thermal management. The Gigabyte Aorus 17X runs on Windows 11, while the Aorus 15X runs on Windows 11 Home/Pro. The laptops sport the latest connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4.

Details about pricing and availability of Gigabyte Aorus 17X and Aorus 15X are yet to be announced.

Gigabyte Aorus 17X specifications

As the name suggests, the Gigabyte Aorus 17X features a 17.3-inch display with QHD (1,440x2,560 pixels) resolution and up to 240Hz refresh rate. The display has TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission and it is rated to offer 100 percent coverage of the DCI- P3 colour gamut. It runs on Windows 11 operating system. The laptop can be configured with up to a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13950HX processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics, up to 64GB of DDR5 SO-DIMM RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD storage. It also includes a keyboard with RGB lighting and backlit control.

The Gigabyte Aorus 17X is claimed to deliver up to 175W maximum Total Graphics Power (TGP). It has a vapour chamber to maximise heat transfer and uses new Windforce cooling technology for thermal management. The laptop has an Aluminum chassis and has 21.8mm thickness. It features a water-repellent anti-fingerprint glass touchpad. Other specifications include Thunderbolt 4 ports, microphones, two speakers with 2.5W output, a full-HD Webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5. Further, it has support for DTS:X audio technology. It is backed by a 99Whr battery. It measures 15.6x11.5x0.86 inches and weighs 2.5 kilograms.

Gigabyte Aorus 15X specifications

Gigabyte Aorus 15X comes with a 15.6-inch QHD (1,440x2,560 pixels) display with up to 240Hz refresh rate, and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. The display features TUV Rheinland certification as well. The laptop can be equipped with up to a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900HX processor with Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU. It is rated to deliver 175W TGP. The processor is paired with up to 64GB DDR5 SO-DIMM RAM and PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD storage.

Gigabyte has packed an RGB fusion keyboard with per-key backlit control on the Aorus 15X laptop. Other connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4 ports, dual speakers with 2W output, a microphone, Wi-Fi 6E, full-HD Webcam and Bluetooth v5.2. It also comes with DTS:X audio technology. The laptop support Windows Hello face recognition for authentication. It features a 99Whr battery. Besides, it measures 14.1 x 10.8 x 0.78 inches and weighs 2.6 kilograms.

Comments

Gigabyte Aorus 17X, Gigabyte Aorus 15X, Gigabyte Aorus 17X Specifications, Gigabyte Aorus 15X Specifications, Gigabyte
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
