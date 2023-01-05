Asus has updated the Vivobook, Zenbook and Chromebook series laptops equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel HX-series processors at CES 2023. The upgraded content creator-focussed laptop portfolio includes Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604), Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602BZ), Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404), Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404), and Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip (CX3401FBA). They all come with up to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs and feature the company's Spatial Vision 3D OLED technology for glass-free 3D experience. The improved OLED displays offer 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 0.2 millisecond response time.

Pricing and availability details of Asus Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, Zenbook Pro 14 OLED, Zenbook 14X OLED, and Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip are yet to be announced.

Asus Vivobook Pro 16 3D OLED (K6604)

The Asus Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED gets a 16-inch 3D OLED display with 3.2k resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with the company's Spatial Vision technology that is said to deliver a 3D experience for users without any wearables. With this feature, users can switch between 2D and 3D.

Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED laptop packs a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPU. The device offers up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage. It comes with Mux (multiplexer) switch to reduce the latency rate and with the Nvidia Studio Drivers, users can get the help of artists, creators, and 3D developers while working with creative applications.

It comes with a 150W thermal design point (TDP) and Asus Ice Cool Pro thermal technology said to maintain the components operating at a minimum temperature. The Asus Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED features dual Thunderbolt 4 ports and has a standard SD card reader.

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602BZ)

The Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602BZ) has a new Supernova System-on-Module (SoM) design that is said to reduce the motherboard core area by 38 percent to increase the TDP value and cooling efficiency of the system. It is said to deliver a total TDP of up to 155W. It has an OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen display with a 3.2k resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate.

It comes equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13905H processor, alongside the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPU. It offers 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Further, the keyboard uses the Active Aerodynamic System Ultra (AAS Ultra) technique and White RGB lighting system. It also includes Asus Dial for accessing the commonly used functions in Adobe apps quickly.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) and Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404)

As the name suggests, the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED has an OLED NanoEdge Dolby Vision display with 2.8k resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with HDR support and has 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut. It supports up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPU. It offers 16GB of DDR5 RAM and supports up to 32GB of SO-DIMM RAM and 2TB SSD storage.

The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED features multiple input-output ports and comes with DialPad. It offers Asus Pen 2.0 support and features WiFi 6E technology. It is backed by a 76Whr battery and weighs around 1.65 kilograms along with 18mm thickness.

Meanwhile, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED has a slightly larger 14.5-inch OLED HDR NanoEdge display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 2.8k resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It comes in Inkwell Gray and Sandstone Beige shades and packs up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor under the hood, alongside the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It sports 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The machine carries a 70Whr battery.

Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip (CX3401FBA)

The Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip (CX3401FBA) comes in a Pearl White finish with a rugged design that is MIL-STD 810H certified. The gaming focussed laptop features a WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and 83 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a 360-degree Ergolift hinge to place the laptop in different modes.

It comes equipped with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. The Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip allows users to access more than 1,400 games through cloud gaming platforms, Google Workspace apps, and Google Play. The anti-ghosting keyboard of the laptop has RGB lighting and it features WiFi 6E connectivity. It offers spatial audio certified by Harman Kardon. The battery capacity of the Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip is not known at this moment, but it is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of usage from a single charge.

