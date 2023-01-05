Technology News

Citizen CZ Smart Watch (2023) With NASA, IBM Watson Technology Launched: All Details

Citizen CZ Smart Watch (2023) pricing starts at $350 (roughly Rs. 28,900).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2023 16:25 IST
Citizen CZ Smart Watch (2023) With NASA, IBM Watson Technology Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Citizen

The first generation of CZ Smart smartwatches was released in 2020

  • Citizen CZ Smart Watch (2023) features the company's YouQ app
  • CZ Smart's YouQ app processes sleep data and "alert scores"
  • The YouQ app learns users’ "chronotype" using IBM Watson's neural network

Citizen CZ Smart Watch (2023) was launched by the company at CES on Wednesday. The new smartwatches include a built-in AI "self-care advisor.” The new proprietary YouQ app was created with IBM Watson Studio and employs technology from NASA to show the wearer when they are alert or fatigued in order to "maximise [their] daily potential," according to the company. Citizen CZ Smart Watch works with the company's YouQ app to process sleep data and offers "alert scores" to learn a user's "chronotype" (favoured timing of sleep and wake) over a seven to ten-day period using IBM Watson's neural networks.

A specially designed alert monitor test, a consumer version of NASA's PVT+ test developed at the Ames Research Center Fatigue Countermeasures Laboratory, generates alert scores. The tests are "brief, gamified, and can be taken on a daily basis to measure the user's alertness," according to Citizen.

Citizen CZ Smart Watch (2023) price, availability

According to the company, pricing for the Citizen CZ Smart Watch starts at $350 (roughly Rs. 28,900) for the casual models, while the sports versions will cost $375 (roughly Rs. 30,900). The smartwatch will go on sale in the US in March.

The company says it plans to launch the smartwatches in international markets, but is yet to provide details on pricing and availability.

Citizen CZ Smart Watch (2023) specifications, features

The Citizen CZ Smart Watch (2023) is available in 44mm sport and 41mm casual models, each equipped with mesh bracelets, links, and silicone straps. They sport 1.3-inch AMOLED displays and are powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processors along with 8GB of storage, and a battery life of over 24 hours with "faster charging."

Citizen's YouQ app can learn one's distinct rhythms and habits using data collected from the wearer. It then develops a dynamic recognition model to recommend "Power Fixes," or actions and activities to assist the wearer in reducing the effects of fatigue, improving alertness, and promoting better habits. It can boost personalization and, supposedly, the potency of the Power Fixes for each individual over time.

The latest technique is only readily accessible on the new CZ Smartwatches of the second generation (the first generation was released in 2020, and the firm also has a CZ Smart Hybrid lineup).

A gyroscope, altimeter, barometer, accelerometer, heart rate sensor, and SP02 ambient light sensor are among the sensors included. It includes the YouQ wellness app, Strava, Spotify, YouTube Music, and Amazon Alexa pre-installed. It runs Wear OS and is compatible with iPhone and Android devices.

Citizen CZ Smart Watch 2023, Citizen, CES 2023
Citizen CZ Smart Watch (2023) With NASA, IBM Watson Technology Launched: All Details
