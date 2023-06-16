Lenovo Legion Slim 7i, Legion Slim 7, Legion Slim 5i, and Legion 5 gaming laptops have been updated in India on Thursday with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H series processors or up to AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. They come preloaded with Windows 11 and are powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs. These Lenovo Legion Slim laptop models have a recycled aluminium build and they offer Lenovo Legion ColdFront 5.0 thermal system to keep the gaming sessions cool. The Legion Lenovo Slim 7 and Legion 7i feature up to 99.99Whr battery, while the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 and Legion Slim 5i feature up to 80Whr battery.

Lenovo Legion Slim series price in India

The Lenovo Legion Slim series price in India starts at Rs. 1,61,990 for the base model. Lenovo is offering up to Rs. 3,000 discount for buyers. Also, customers opting for Lenovo's Custom to Order (CTO) option will be eligible to receive a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 on all CTO orders.

Lenovo Legion Slim series specifications

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i, Legion Slim 7, Legion Slim 5i, and Legion 5 gaming laptops run on Windows 11 and feature up to 16-inch IPS anti-glare display with 500 nits of peak brightness. The display of all models is rated to deliver 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. They come with a full-sized Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard with options for customisation.

Lenovo has equipped the updated Legion Slim series of laptops with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU or with up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU. They pack a maximum of 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM.

Moreover, the Lenovo Legion Slim series laptops feature a 1080p webcam with an e-shutter. They also include an SD card reader. For thermal management, the Lenovo Legion Slim series come with Lenovo's Legion ColdFront 5.0 system that is claimed to optimise thermals and maintain maximum output with minimal noise. The cooling system works with an artificial intelligence-based Lenovo LA AI chip to dynamically tune thermal performance to maximise framerates and minimise noise.

Finally, the Legion Slim 7i and Legion Slim 7 feature up to 99.99Whr battery, while the Legion Slim 5i and Legion Slim 5 carry up to 80 Whr battery. They are said to offer up to 10 hours of battery life and the company's Super Rapid Charge technology is claimed to fill the batteries from zero to 100 percent in as little as 80 minutes. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 and Legion Slim 5i are portable laptops and they have 19.99mm thickness, whereas The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 and Legion Slim 7i measure 19mm in thickness.

