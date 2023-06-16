Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo Legion Slim Series Gaming Laptops Updated With 13th Gen Intel Core, AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs

Lenovo Legion Slim Series Gaming Laptops Updated With 13th Gen Intel Core, AMD Ryzen 7000-Series CPUs

Lenovo Legion Slim series price in India starts at Rs. 1,61,990.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 June 2023 18:31 IST
Lenovo Legion Slim Series Gaming Laptops Updated With 13th Gen Intel Core, AMD Ryzen 7000-Series CPUs

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and Legion Slim 7 feature up to 99.99Whr battery

Highlights
  • Lenovo updated its Legion Slim range of gaming laptops in India
  • Lenovo Legion Slim 5 and Legion Slim 5i are portable laptops
  • Lenovo Legion Slim 5i and Legion Slim 5 carry up to 80 Whr battery

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i, Legion Slim 7, Legion Slim 5i, and Legion 5 gaming laptops have been updated in India on Thursday with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H series processors or up to AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. They come preloaded with Windows 11 and are powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs. These Lenovo Legion Slim laptop models have a recycled aluminium build and they offer Lenovo Legion ColdFront 5.0 thermal system to keep the gaming sessions cool. The Legion Lenovo Slim 7 and Legion 7i feature up to 99.99Whr battery, while the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 and Legion Slim 5i feature up to 80Whr battery.

Lenovo Legion Slim series price in India 

The Lenovo Legion Slim series price in India starts at Rs. 1,61,990 for the base model. Lenovo is offering up to Rs. 3,000 discount for buyers. Also, customers opting for Lenovo's Custom to Order (CTO) option will be eligible to receive a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 on all CTO orders.

Lenovo Legion Slim series specifications

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i, Legion Slim 7, Legion Slim 5i, and Legion 5 gaming laptops run on Windows 11 and feature up to 16-inch IPS anti-glare display with 500 nits of peak brightness. The display of all models is rated to deliver 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. They come with a full-sized Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard with options for customisation.

Lenovo has equipped the updated Legion Slim series of laptops with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU or with up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU. They pack a maximum of 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM.

Moreover, the Lenovo Legion Slim series laptops feature a 1080p webcam with an e-shutter. They also include an SD card reader. For thermal management, the Lenovo Legion Slim series come with Lenovo's Legion ColdFront 5.0 system that is claimed to optimise thermals and maintain maximum output with minimal noise. The cooling system works with an artificial intelligence-based Lenovo LA AI chip to dynamically tune thermal performance to maximise framerates and minimise noise.

Finally, the Legion Slim 7i and Legion Slim 7 feature up to 99.99Whr battery, while the Legion Slim 5i and Legion Slim 5 carry up to 80 Whr battery. They are said to offer up to 10 hours of battery life and the company's Super Rapid Charge technology is claimed to fill the batteries from zero to 100 percent in as little as 80 minutes. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 and Legion Slim 5i are portable laptops and they have 19.99mm thickness, whereas The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 and Legion Slim 7i measure 19mm in thickness.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo Legion Slim 7i, Lenovo Legion Slim 7, Lenovo Legion Slim 5, Lenovo Legion Slim 5i, Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Price, Lenovo Legion Slim 7 price, Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Price, Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Price, Lenovo, Lenovo Legion Slim Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Binance Said to Be Under Investigation in France for Illegal Canvassing, Money Laundering
Valorant Team Deathmatch Mode Is Coming June 27 in Episode 7 Update: Details
Lenovo Legion Slim Series Gaming Laptops Updated With 13th Gen Intel Core, AMD Ryzen 7000-Series CPUs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Flipkart Page Goes Live; CEO Reacts to Design Memes
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  3. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch: Check Here
  4. Realme GT Neo 5 Pro Tipped to Launch in Two Fast Charging Variants
  5. iQoo 11S First Look Teaser Shows an iQoo 11-Inspired Design: See Here
  6. Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: Find the Best Option for You
  7. Redmi 12 With Up to 37 Hours of Battery Life Goes Official: See Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Launch With This Useful Health Feature
  9. Both Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra Will Come to India: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Specifications Suggest Minor Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Gets June 2023 Security Patch With Several Camera Improvements: Report
  2. Lenovo Legion Slim Series Gaming Laptops Updated With 13th Gen Intel Core, AMD Ryzen 7000-Series CPUs
  3. Reddit Says 80 Percent Top Subreddits Open After Blackout Over API Pricing Protest
  4. Asus ROG Ally With AMD Z1 Series Chip to Go on Sale in India on July 7: Details
  5. Publisher Gannett to Include Generative AI in Its System; May be More Efficient
  6. iOS 17 Offers a 72-Hour Window to Reset Your Passcode When You Forget It: Details
  7. Valorant Team Deathmatch Mode Is Coming June 27 in Episode 7 Update: Details
  8. Binance Said to Be Under Investigation in France for Illegal Canvassing, Money Laundering
  9. Binance to Leave Netherlands After Failing to Meet Registration Requirements
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Charging Ahead of India Launch: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.