Nothing Phone 2a Gets an India-Exclusive Blue Colour Variant: Price, Availability

Nothing Phone 2a Blue edition will go on sale via Flipkart on May 2.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 April 2024 13:54 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Gets an India-Exclusive Blue Colour Variant: Price, Availability

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2a runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC

  • Nothing Phone 2a is available in three colour options in India
  • Nothing Phone 2a flaunts a dual rear camera setup
  • It has a 5,000mAh battery
Nothing has unveiled the Nothing Phone 2a in a new colour option in India. The new finish arrives nearly one month after the launch of the handset and is an India-exclusive. The Nothing Phone 2a runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and features a full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera, and features a redesigned Glyph Interface. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Nothing Phone 2a price in India, availability

The Nothing Phone 2a is now available in a Blue shade. The UK brand says the new colourway is “designed for India.” The handset was available in limited finishes — Black and White — when it launched in March. The Blue edition will go on sale via Flipkart starting May 2 at 12pm IST with a special price tag of Rs. 19,999.

After the first sale, the new colour variant is likely to have the same price as the other colour options in India. This means the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration will retail for Rs. 23,999 and the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants will be available for Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

Nothing Phone 2a specifications

Except for the colour, the design and other specifications of the new Blue variant remain the same. It runs Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5.5 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone runs on an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Nothing Phone 2a flaunts two 50-megapixel sensors at the rear. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel camera on the front. It offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage and features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also carries dual stereo speakers and has an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant build.

Nothing has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Phone 2a with support for 45W fast charging. It includes a redesigned Glyph Interface at the back that lets users personalise the lighting effects for notifications.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
