The limited-period "Summer Sale" offer starts from May 1 and will end on May 14, or until stocks last.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 April 2024 14:17 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

PS5 slim features 1TB of custom SSD storage

Highlights
  • The sale covers newly launched PS5 slim models CFI-2008A01, CFI -2008B01
  • PS5 slim will be available for Rs. 49,990, starting May 1
  • PS5 slim went on sale in India on April 5
Sony has announced a limited-period promotional offer that brings down the price of the newly launched PlayStation 5 slim variants in India. The “Summer Sale” offer will apply a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the PS5 slim. Starting May 1, the console will be available for Rs. 49,990, down from its retail price of Rs. 54,990. The slim variant of the PS5 was launched in India earlier this month. Sony had earlier discounted the price of the older PS5 disc-edition model by up to Rs. 13,000 following the launch of the PS5 slim.

According to PlayStation India, the Summer Sale offer will only be applicable on newly launched PS5 slim models CFI-2008A01 and CFI -2008B01. The console will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 49,990 on Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, Vijay Sales and other participating retailers. The limited-period offer starts from May 1 and will end on May 14, or until stocks last.

Earlier this month, Sony India had announced a promotional offer of up to Rs. 13,000 on older disc-edition models of the PS5. The offer, applicable only on the standard PS5 with model number CFI –1208A01R, is still ongoing and will end on April 30. The PS5 slim was not included in the promotional offer.

The PS5 slim, which is thinner and lighter than the standard PS5, comes in at the same price of Rs. 54,990 for the disc edition and Rs. 44,990 for the digital edition. The slim variant of the console sees a reduction in volume by more than 30 percent, and weight by up to 24 percent compared to the standard PS5. The PS5 slim also comes with a detachable disc drive and slightly bigger internal storage, up from the standard PS5's 825GB custom SSD to 1TB.

The new variant of the console, announced late last year, went on sale in India on April 5. Aside from regular retailers, the PS5 slim is also available to purchase on delivery platform Blinkit, with 10-minute deliveries supported in select cities.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
HDD 1TB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Further reading: PS5, PS5 Slim, Sony, PlayStation, PlayStation 5, India, Summer Sale
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Popular Mobile Brands
