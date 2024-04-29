OnePlus Nord CE 4 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC was launched in India earlier this month. Now, OnePlus is said to be working on new Nord series smartphones. The OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite are said to be in development and a rumour suggesting the chipsets for the phones have surfaced online. Both phones are tipped to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets. The OnePlus Nord 4 is anticipated to debut as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V.

The processors of the purported OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite have been leaked on X courtesy of reliable tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh). As per the tipster, the OnePlus Nord 4 will run on a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will use the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be released in markets outside China as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V. The latter was launched in China in March with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB option and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the top-end variant with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. It is offered in Magic Purple Silver and Titanium Air Grey shades.

If rumours about the rebranding turn out to be true, the OnePlus Nord 4 will ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and get a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It could offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. For optics, it could get a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it is likely to get a 16-megapixel sensor.

Like the OnePlus Ace 3V, the rumoured OnePlus Nord 4 might also house a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, on the other hand, is expected to come with upgrades over the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The brand has not confirmed any details about the new Nord series phones. Therefore, it is recommended to take the above details with a pinch of salt.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.