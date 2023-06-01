Lenovo Legion Pro, the company's high-end gaming laptop lineup, was refreshed by the company on Thursday. The new Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 7, Legion Pro 5i, and Legion Pro 5 are powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX or AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. They are also equipped with a Lenovo Artificial Intelligence (LA) chip that is claimed to adjust heat management dynamically using the company's Legion ColdFront 5.0 system.

Lenovo Legion Pro series price in India and availability

Lenovo Legion Pro series price in India starts at Rs. 1,72,990. The company's website has not yet been updated with the price of the new Legion Pro series models. Customers can avail of a 20 percent discount on upgrades to RTX 40 series GPUs, while buyers who opt for Lenovo's Custom to Order (CTO) option will be eligible to receive a 10 percent cashback.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (2023), Legion Pro 7 (2023) specifications, features

The newly announced Lenovo Legion Pro 7i and Legion Pro 7 are equipped with up to Intel Core i9-13900HX and AMD Ryzen 9 7000 CPUs, with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. Both laptop models are equipped with up to Nvidia RTX 4090 GPUs with 16GB of video memory. They sport 16-inch quad-HD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS displays with a 240Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits of peak brightness.

Lenovo says that both the laptops are equipped with 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The laptops are equipped with a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, three USB Type-A Gen 1 ports, a DisplayPort, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an Ethernet port. They pack a 99Wh Li-Po battery and ship with a 330W GaN charger. The laptops measure 363.4 x 262.2 x 21.95mm and weigh 2.8kg.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (2023), Legion Pro 5 (2023) specifications, features

On the other hand, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i and Legion Pro 5 are powered by up to Intel Core i7-13700HX and AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processors with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM. Both laptop models are equipped with up to Nvidia RTX 4070 GPUs. They feature 16-inch quad-HD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS displays with a 240Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits of peak brightness, just like the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i and Legion Pro 7.

These laptops are equipped with 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The laptops are equipped with a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, three USB Type-A Gen 1 ports and a DisplayPort, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an Ethernet port. Both models run on an 80Wh Li-Po battery and ship with a 300W charger. Besides, they measure 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.95mm and weigh 2.85g, according to the company.

