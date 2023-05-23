Technology News
Dell XPS 15, XPS 17, XPS 13 Plus 9320 Laptops Refreshed in India With 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs

Dell XPS 15 (9530) price starts at Rs. 2,49,990 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2023 17:31 IST
Dell XPS 15, XPS 17, XPS 13 Plus 9320 Laptops Refreshed in India With 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs

Photo Credit: Dell

Dell XPS 17 carries a 97Whr battery

Highlights
  • Dell XPS 15 is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU
  • All three models are currently available for purchase in India
  • Dell XPS 17 runs up to Windows 11 Pro

Dell XPS 15, XPS 17, and XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop models have been refreshed with the latest Intel 13th Gen Core H-series processors. Like the predecessors, the new models come with four-sided InfinityEdge displays, a glass touchpad, Windows Hello face recognition for authentication, and quad-speakers. The Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 feature Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. All three models have Windows 11 Home pre-installed. The Dell XPS 15 sports a 15.6-inch display with up to 3.5K resolution, while the Dell XPS 17 has a 17-inch display with up to 4K UHD+ resolution. The XPS 13 Plus 9320, in contrast, comes with a 13.4-inch 4K UHD+ display. The panels of all new models have an eye-safe feature that has been claimed to reduce harmful blue light and maintain vivid colour.

Dell XPS 15, XPS 17, XPS 13 Plus 9320 price in India, availability

Price of the Dell XPS 15 (9530) starts at Rs. 2,49,990 in India, while the Dell XPS 17 (9730) starts at Rs. 2,99,990. The price of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 starts at Rs. 1,99,990.

All three models are available for purchase in India via Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com, and other retail partners starting today.

Dell XPS 15 specifications

The Dell XPS 15 runs up to Windows 11 Pro and comes in two InfinityEdge display options with 16:10 aspect ratio. It can be equipped with either a 15.6-inch 3.5K (2,160x3,456 pixels) OLED touch display or a 15.6-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 1,920 pixels) display. The panels have Dolby Vision and Eyesafe technology.

Under the hood, the Dell XPS 15 is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM and 40W power output. There are storage options up to 4TB PCIe 4x4 SSD. 

The laptop comes with a quad-speaker design that includes two 2.5W woofers and two 1.5W tweeters. They have been tuned by Waves Nx 3D audio. There is a backlit keyboard as well.

Connectivity options on the Dell XPS 15 include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a full-sized SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone combo jack. It also comes with Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. There is Windows Hello face recognition for authentication as well. It is backed by an 86Whr battery bundled with a 130W AC adapter.

Dell XPS 17 specifications

The Dell XPS 17 runs up to Windows 11 Pro and features a 17-inch display that can either be a 4K UHD+ (2,400x3,840) InfinityEdge touch panel or a full-HD+ (1,200x1,920 pixels) InfinityEdge display. The 4K panel has DisplayHDR400 certification, 500-nit, of peak brightness and 94 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut. The full-HD+ option comes with 500 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and a 1,650:1 contrast ratio. Both the panels offer Dolby Vision support.

Under the hood, the Dell XPS 17 can be equipped with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 60W power output. It has the same RAM and storage options as the Dell XPS 15.

The speaker setup on the Dell XPS 17 is also the same as on the Dell XPS 15. For connectivity, there are four Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone combo jack. Also, there is a Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX211 and Bluetooth 5.3. The Dell XPS 17 carries a 97Whr battery. The company is bundling 130W AC adapter with the laptop.

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 specifications

The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 runs on Windows 11 and features a 13-inch 4K (2,400x 3,840 pixels) four-sided Infinity Edge touch display with DisplayHDR 400 certification, 500 nits of peak brightness, and 90 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display has support for Dolby Vision and Eyesafe technology as well. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It offers 1TB PCIe 4x4 SSD storage.

For connectivity, there are two Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also comes with Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX211 and Bluetooth 5.2. The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 includes a zero-lattice keyboard and a glass touchpad. It also features a quad-speaker setup identical to the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17. The laptop supports Windows Hello face recognition as well.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 is backed by a 55Whr battery and supports charging via its 65W AC adapter.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Dell XPS 15, Dell XPS 17, Dell XPS 15 Specifications, Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320, Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Price in India, Dell, Dell XPS Series, Dell XPS 15 Price in India, Dell XPS 17 Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
