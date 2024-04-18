Flipkart is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in India, and it provides unbeatable prices on various products. The e-commerce platform is also renowned for its massive sales events that occur throughout the year, offering great deals, massive discounts, lucrative bank offers, and more. Whether be it electronics, fashion, home appliances, or groceries, Flipkart also has something for everyone. So, if you are planning to buy something from the platform and are waiting for an upcoming sale, you have come to the right place. This guide will help you keep updated with all the major upcoming Flipkart sales so you don't miss out on great offers.

Ongoing Flipkart Sale

Check out these sales that are currently live on the platform:

Mobile Cricket League Sale

Flipkart is currently holding a special Mobile Cricket League on its platform, offering some great offers on smartphones. The sale brings some good bank offers, exchange bonuses, no-cost EMIs, and more. One can check the ongoing sale by clicking on this link.

Super Cooling Days Sale

If you are looking for some home appliances to tackle the summers, then you are in for a treat, as Flipkart is currently holding a Super Cooling Days sale on its platform. The sale is already live on the platform and will end on April 23, 2024.

The sale offers a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Moreover, one can also get EMI offers and the best exchange value on different appliances.



Upcoming Flipkart Sale in April 2024

Check out the list of all upcoming Flipkart sales that will take place in the month of April 2024.

Back to College Sale

Flipkart is currently holding a special Back to School sale on its platform. The sale will go live on April 19 and will end on April 25, 2024. During the sale period, customers will get 50 to 80 per cent off on laptops, tablets, camera devices, accessories, healthcare, wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and more. One can also get no-cost EMI plans, exchange offers, and more.

Tablet Premier League

Flipkart will also be holding a special Tablet Premier League sale on its platform. The e-commerce giant will offer some crazy offers on tablets. Moreover, users will also get up to 12 months of JioCinema Premium subscription, SonyLIV, Hostar, and YouTube Premium subscriptions for free with every tablet purchase during this sale.

Top Upcoming Flipkart Sales in 2024

Here are some of the popular Flipkart sales that you should keep an eye on:

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is probably one of the biggest sales for the e-commerce giant. The sale offers heavy discounts across various categories, including mobiles, electronics, fashion, utilities, and more. It happens annually during the festive season in the country. So, if you are planning some electronics or your favourite devices from the platform, then this sale is meant for you as you will get the best discounts, cashback, bank offers, and more.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

The Big Saving Days sale usually appears multiple times throughout the year on the platform. It offers good discounts on smartphones and accessories, laptops, home appliances, and more.

Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale

The Big Bachat Dhamaal sale often happens on the platform. The platforms bring up to 80 per cent off on electronics, home, home and kitchen appliances during the sale period. The sale also brings some decent discounts on other categories. Moreover, the sale takes place three to four times every year.

Electronics Sale

As the name suggests, the sale brings some exclusive benefits and discounts on electronics items on the platform. The Electronics sale takes place every one or two months throughout the year. During the sale, one can expect to get some great discounts on smartphones, TVs, laptops, and more.

End-of-Season Sale

End-of-Season sale is Flipkart's biggest fashion sale. The sale brings some best offers and discounts on popular apparel brands, cosmetics, accessories, jewellery, and more. One can get 50 to 80 percent off on popular brands during the sale.

Grand Appliances Sale

If you are looking for a sale that offers lucrative discounts on home appliances, then this sale is for you. The Grand Appliances sale on the e-commerce website offers the best offers and discounts on home appliances, washing machines, Smart TVs, refrigerators, kitchen appliances, and more.

Flipkart Big Freedom Sale

This Flipkart sale starts right before Independence Day. The sale usually occurs a week or two before the Independence Day. During this period, one can get heavy discounts on fashion, tablets, TVs, smartphones, home appliances, electronics, kitchen, laptops, and more

TV Day Sale

As the name suggests, the Flipkart TV Day sale brings some great offers and discounts on Smart TVs. One can also get good deals on popular Smart TVs from popular brands, great cashback offers, no-cot EMIs, and more.

Month-end Mobile Fest

This is a monthly sale from the e-commerce platform that brings some great deals on smartphones and accessories. One can get good cashback, exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, and more. The sale usually takes place at the end of every month.

Mega Monsoon Days Sale

The sale celebrates the Monsoon season. During the sale period, one can get the best deals on mobiles, TVs, fashion, tablets, TVs, home appliances, electronics, kitchen appliances, laptops, and more.

Big Diwali Sale

The sale takes place before the auspicious festival of Diwali. It is also one of the most important sales on the platform. During this sale, the platform offers the biggest discounts, deals, and more in all categories.