Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Motorola Teases Launch of New TWS Earphones in India; Could be Moto Buds, Moto Buds+

Motorola Teases Launch of New TWS Earphones in India; Could be Moto Buds, Moto Buds+

Moto Buds support up to 50dB ANC, while the Moto Buds+ support up to 46dB ANC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 April 2024 13:49 IST
Motorola Teases Launch of New TWS Earphones in India; Could be Moto Buds, Moto Buds+

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Buds (left) and Moto Buds+ (right) launched in Europe recently

Highlights
  • Moto Buds are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 42 hours
  • Without ANC, each Moto Buds+ earbud offers up to eight hours of playtime
  • The Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ are compatible with the Moto Buds app
Advertisement

Motorola is gearing up to introduce a new line of personal audio products in India. The company has teased the launch of true wireless earphones but has not revealed which model or models will be unveiled. Motorola has also not confirmed the launch timeline. The teaser only shows the design of the charging case that the TWS earphones will come with and the changing background colour of the small video teaser suggests the possible colour options of the upcoming audio wearable.

In a couple of posts shared on social media, Motorola India teased the launch of its upcoming TWS earphones. One of the earlier teasers did not reveal much and came with the tagline "Sound of perfection" and the promise of "coming soon." The Motorola-branded product shown in the teaser is possibly the TWS earphones' charging case. It appears in a greyish-green hue.

Another teaser showed the complete image of a charging case for Motorola-branded TWS earphones with the tagline "Sound of Youth." The background for the case changes colours to showcase dark blue, light blue, red, and yellow shades. This is likely a hint at the colour options of the upcoming earphones model. The teaser also shows drops of water on the body of the case, suggesting that it may come with a splash or water resistance rating.

Notably, the company recently launched the Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ in Europe. One or both of these models could launch in India. The purported colour options align as well, while the higher-end Moto Buds+ are offered in Beach Sand and Forest Grey shades and the base Moto Buds come in Coral Peach, Glacier Blue, Kiwi Green, and Starlight Blue options. The charging case seen in one of the teasers is also similar to that of these models.

The Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ support Dynamic ANC up to 50dB and come with three preset modes - Transparency, Adaptive, and Noise Cancellation. They also support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and are compatible with the Moto Buds application. The base Moto Buds have single 12.4mm dynamic drivers, whereas the Moto Buds+ are equipped with 11mm woofers and 6mm tweeters. The Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ are claimed to offer up to 42 hours and 38 hours of total battery life.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto Buds, Moto Buds Plus, Moto
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Said to Be in the Pipeline, Chipset Details Leaked
Google Play Store Now Allowing Users to Download Multiple Apps Simultaneously

Related Stories

Motorola Teases Launch of New TWS Earphones in India; Could be Moto Buds, Moto Buds+
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a New Edition to Launch in India Today
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Cheaper Variant Tipped to Launch in India
  3. Apple Could Revamp These Apps in iOS 18, Add AI Features Too: Report
  4. Infinix GT 20 Pro Gaming Phone Debuts With Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Gets a New Blue Colour OptionÂ in India: See Price
  6. Motorola Teases New TWS Earphones Launch in India: Could be This Model
  7. OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Chipset Details Leaked Online
  8. Google Play Store Will Now Let You Download Multiple Apps Together
  9. Nintendo Switch 2 Will Reportedly Come With Magnetic Joy-Con Controllers
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Gets an India-Exclusive Blue Colour Variant: Price, Availability
  2. Motorola Teases Launch of New TWS Earphones in India; Could be Moto Buds, Moto Buds+
  3. Google Play Store Now Allowing Users to Download Multiple Apps Simultaneously
  4. OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Said to Be in the Pipeline, Chipset Details Leaked
  5. Apple Could Bring Major Revamp to Native Apps in iOS 18, But AI Will Take Centre Stage: Report
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trading at $63,000, Most Altcoins Remain Shrouded by Losses
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Get New 128GB Storage Variant in India; Price Leaked
  8. Nintendo Switch 2 to Come With Magnetic Joy-Cons, Will Be 'Bigger Than the Switch': Report
  9. Infinix GT 20 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Nothing Phone 2a New Edition to Launch in India Today; Expected to be a New Colour Option
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »