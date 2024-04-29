Motorola is gearing up to introduce a new line of personal audio products in India. The company has teased the launch of true wireless earphones but has not revealed which model or models will be unveiled. Motorola has also not confirmed the launch timeline. The teaser only shows the design of the charging case that the TWS earphones will come with and the changing background colour of the small video teaser suggests the possible colour options of the upcoming audio wearable.

In a couple of posts shared on social media, Motorola India teased the launch of its upcoming TWS earphones. One of the earlier teasers did not reveal much and came with the tagline "Sound of perfection" and the promise of "coming soon." The Motorola-branded product shown in the teaser is possibly the TWS earphones' charging case. It appears in a greyish-green hue.

Another teaser showed the complete image of a charging case for Motorola-branded TWS earphones with the tagline "Sound of Youth." The background for the case changes colours to showcase dark blue, light blue, red, and yellow shades. This is likely a hint at the colour options of the upcoming earphones model. The teaser also shows drops of water on the body of the case, suggesting that it may come with a splash or water resistance rating.

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of rich, detailed audio with Motorola.



Coming Soon!#SoundOfYouth pic.twitter.com/gH6sg7KW12 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 29, 2024

Notably, the company recently launched the Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ in Europe. One or both of these models could launch in India. The purported colour options align as well, while the higher-end Moto Buds+ are offered in Beach Sand and Forest Grey shades and the base Moto Buds come in Coral Peach, Glacier Blue, Kiwi Green, and Starlight Blue options. The charging case seen in one of the teasers is also similar to that of these models.

The Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ support Dynamic ANC up to 50dB and come with three preset modes - Transparency, Adaptive, and Noise Cancellation. They also support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and are compatible with the Moto Buds application. The base Moto Buds have single 12.4mm dynamic drivers, whereas the Moto Buds+ are equipped with 11mm woofers and 6mm tweeters. The Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ are claimed to offer up to 42 hours and 38 hours of total battery life.

