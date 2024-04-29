Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Get New 128GB Storage Variant in India; Price Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S24 was unveiled in January this year alongside the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra models.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 April 2024 12:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Get New 128GB Storage Variant in India; Price Leaked

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 is currently available in India in two RAM and storage configurations

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with an IP68 rating
  • The phone supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging
  • The Galaxy S24 has a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom
Samsung Galaxy S24 was launched in India in January this year alongside the other Galaxy S24 series models, namely the Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The base Galaxy S24 model sports a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a triple rear camera unit, and a 4,000mAh battery. It is listed in the country in two RAM and storage configurations. Now, according to a tipster, Samsung will launch a third, cheaper variant in India soon.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared an image in a post on X that shows the price of a new Samsung Galaxy S24 variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It will be priced at Rs. 74,999, according to the leaked image. While this variant has not been officially announced, the existing 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 89,999, respectively.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. In India, the phone is powered by an Exynos 2400 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.1.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is equipped with a triple rear camera system. It includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a wide lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom. The front camera of the handset features a 12-megapixel sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S24 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 15W wireless charging, as well as Wireless PowerShare technology. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi direct, and USB Type-C connectivity and comes with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The base Galaxy S24 model is offered in India in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, and Onyx Black colour options. It is also available in the country in special Samsung.com exclusive shades like Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
