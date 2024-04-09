Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Microsoft Said to Be Confident That Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 Can Beat M3 MacBook Air in Performance

Microsoft Said to Be Confident That Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 Can Beat M3 MacBook Air in Performance

Microsoft also expects its x64 app emulation to beat Apple's Rosetta 2 in performance, according to a report.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 April 2024 17:16 IST
Microsoft Said to Be Confident That Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 Can Beat M3 MacBook Air in Performance

Microsoft is expected to launch the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 with Arm chips

Highlights
  • Microsoft may launch Arm Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 with Arm chips
  • These models may offer better performance than Apple's M3 MacBook Air
  • Microsoft also said to be planning exclusive Windows on Arm AI features
Advertisement

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are expected to launch with Arm chips in May, as the company continues its push to add new AI features to its operating system for desktop computers and laptops. The firm is said to be confident that its upcoming Surface laptops for consumers — expected to be equipped with Arm processors from Qualcomm, unlike their recently launched Intel counterparts — will be powerful enough to beat Apple's powerful MacBook that runs on its latest 3nm Apple Silicon processor.

Citing sources familiar with the company's plans, The Verge reports that Microsoft is planning to show off the capabilities of the Snapdragon X Elite chip that is expected to power the consumer versions of the company's upcoming Surface laptop models at its upcoming event in May. The company is said to be confident that its laptops with Qualcomm's Arm processor can beat Apple's M3-powered MacBook Air in CPU and AI tasks.

In addition to the upcoming laptops' performance, Microsoft is also said to be quite optimistic about the ability of Windows AI PCs to emulate x64 apps so that they can run on Arm computers. The company reportedly expects its x64 app emulator to offer better performance than Apple's Rosetta 2 for Mac computers with M1, M2, and M3 series chips.

As per the report, this big gain in performance will also be accompanied by features that will be available on Windows on Arm devices. These laptops and computers will have features like the AI Explorer feature that uses the neural processing unit (NPU) on the Snapdragon chip to view a timeline and retrieve activity done on the computer over a period of time.

Windows on Arm laptops will also get access to other features that will be part of these AI PCs — this also applies to upcoming Arm computers, according to the report. These include the ability to create images using AI models, background blur tools using Windows Studio Effects, and personalised Copilot results based on data from the same computer.

Even streaming videos on Windows on Arm computers could son get better thanks to a new AI-powered feature that is reportedly being developed by Microsoft. We can expect to learn more about these laptops at the company's next AI-centric event on May 20.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft Surface Pro 10, Microsoft Surface Laptop 6, Snapdragon X Elite, Windows AI PCs, Windows on Arm, Artificial Intelligence, Apple, MacBook
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Six Reasons Why Your Next Smartphone Must Be a Monster - Galaxy M55 5G

Related Stories

Microsoft Said to Be Confident That Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 Can Beat M3 MacBook Air in Performance
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Goes on Sale in India for the First Time
  2. Boat Launches Probe Into Data Breach That Impacted 7.5 Million Customers
  3. iQoo Announces Discounts on iQoo 12, iQoo 11, iQoo Z9, More
  4. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A Price, Design, Key Specifications Leaked
  5. Google Find My Device Network for Android Debuts Globally: How It Works
  6. Google's Pixel 8a Leaks in Live Images; Suggests Thick Bezels
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Series to Soon Get the AI Eraser Feature Globally
  8. iQoo Z9 Turbo Design, Battery Details Revealed; Teased to Launch in April
  9. Realme P1 5G Series Officially Teased, to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P1 5G Series Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 15 India Launch
  2. Android 15 Readying Revamped Desktop Mode With Improved Window Management: Report
  3. X Expands Passkey Support on Its iOS App to Users Globally
  4. Microsoft Said to Be Confident That Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 Can Beat M3 MacBook Air in Performance
  5. India Showed Remarkable Emergence in Web3 Adoption, Stats Show Sector Expansion: Report
  6. Vivo T3x 5G Colours, RAM Variants, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Imminent India Launch
  7. Google Find My Device Network for Android Launched Globally: How It Works
  8. Meta Could Unveil the First Llama 3 AI Models Next Week: Report
  9. Samsung's Purported Galaxy Watch FE Tipped to Arrive as Galaxy Watch 4 (2024)
  10. Moto G04s With Unisoc T606 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »