Microsoft Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6, With Intel Core Ultra CPU Launched for Businesses: Price, Features

The Intel Core Ultra-powered Microsoft Surface devices will not be sold to consumers directly and are aimed at businesses.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 March 2024 12:58 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for Business will be shipped starting April 9

  • These are Microsoft’s first-ever AI PCs
  • The Surface Pro 10 features a 13-inch IPS LCD touchscreen
  • Both devices are available in Black and Platinum colour options
Microsoft unveiled the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for business on Thursday (March 21). The latest PC lineup has been called “the first Surface AI PCs built exclusively for business” by the company. Since these are aimed at the tech giant's commercial clients, they will not be sold directly to consumers. The devices retain the same design as their predecessors, however, both Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 feature the latest Intel Core Ultra chipsets, new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capabilities, and a dedicated Copilot key.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 price, availability

The Microsoft Surface Pro 10 price starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 99,950) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage variant with the Intel Core Ultra 5 chipset. The most expensive variant with 64GB RAM, 1TB inbuilt storage, and the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor comes at the price of $2,799 (roughly Rs. 2,33,300).

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 6 also starts at the price of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 99,950) for the base variant with the Intel Core Ultra 5 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 256GB inbuilt storage. The Intel Core Ultra 7 processor variant with 64GB RAM and 1TB inbuilt storage is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 2,50,000). Both the Surface devices come in Black and Platinum colour options. Businesses can order the PCs via Microsoft's commercial store. The devices will be shipped starting April 9.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 specifications

The Surface Pro 10 features a 13-inch IPS LCD touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Microsoft claims that the display is now 33 percent brighter and has an anti-reflective coating to reduce glares. It is equipped with Intel's Core Ultra 5 135U and Core Ultra 7 165U processors, and the Intel AI Boost NPU. The device comes with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB 1TB Gen 4 SSD inbuilt storage.

Video and audio calling on the Surface Pro 10 has also been upgraded with the addition of a front-facing webcam with a 114-degree ultrawide 1440p sensor. The webcam also supports AI-powered Windows Studio Effects. There is also a dedicated Copilot button next to the spacebar. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, and NFC. It also gets two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 and a Surface Connect port for charging.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 comes in two display variants of 13.5-inch and 15-inch. Both are IPS LCD panels with touchscreen and are protected by Corning gorilla glass 5. These display panels also get an anti-reflective coating. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by Intel's Core Ultra 5 135U and Core Ultra 7 165U processors paired with up to 64GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB Gen 4 SSD inbuilt storage, just like the Surface 10 Pro. It is also equipped with the new NPU.

Webcam on the Surface Laptop 6 has been upgraded to a 1080p sensor which supports Windows Studio Effects. For connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The 13.5-inch variant gets one USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4, one USB Type-A 3.1 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and the Surface Connect. The 15-inch variant gets all of these and an additional USB-C port. Select models of the larger display variant also include a built-in smartcard reader.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse.
