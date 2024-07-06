Technology News

HMD View Design Leaked; Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online

HMD View is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 July 2024 12:00 IST
HMD View Design Leaked; Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online

Photo Credit: X/@smashx_60

Leaked HMD View design render in the purported Ice shade

Highlights
  • HMD View will likely get a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The handset may have a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC
  • The HMD View could be backed by a 4,700mAh battery
Advertisement

HMD View will likely hit the markets in the next few months. It could be one of the self-branded smartphones by HMD that are expected to be under development. Recently, details about the Nokia Lumia-like HMD Skyline have made headlines. The HMD View moniker, alongside the purported design and leaked features, has surfaced online. The leak has also detailed the possible colour options of the rumoured handset. However, there is yet to be any information about the launch timeline of the phone.

HMD View design, colour options (expected)

X user HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60), who has previously leaked several purported HMD products, has shared the leaked design renders and key features of the HMD View. The phone appears in the leak with a slightly raised, rectangular camera module with rounded edges placed in the top left corner of the back panel. The colour of this module is darker than the rest of the panel, and it holds two camera units and an LED flash.

The leaked design of the HMD View also shows that the volume rocker and the power button are placed on the right edge. The HMD branding also appears in the middle of the rear panel.

The tipster added that the phone will be offered in three colourways - Meteor Black, Ice and Velvet. It is shown in the leaks in the last two options.

HMD View features (expected)

The HMD View has been tipped to sport a full-HD+ OLED screen. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC with 8GB of RAM.

The dual rear camera unit of the HMD View is expected to be led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. According to the leak, the handset is expected to have a 4,700mAh battery.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HMD View, HMD View design, HMD View specifications, HMD
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Moshi AI Chatbot With Real-Time Voice Features Launched by Kyutai Labs as GPT-4o Rival
HMD View Design Leaked; Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Student Referral Program Launches in India: How to Register, Benefits
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 Design Leaked Ahead of July 16 Launch
  3. CMF Phone 1 Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  4. Lava Blaze X 5G Tipped to Run on This New Chipset
  5. OnePlus 13, OnePlus Ace 4 Tipped to Feature 6,000mAh Batteries
  6. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Review
  7. CMF Watch Pro 2 Will Let You Change Bezels in Seconds
#Latest Stories
  1. HMD View Design Leaked; Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  2. Moshi AI Chatbot With Real-Time Voice Features Launched by Kyutai Labs as GPT-4o Rival
  3. Lava Blaze X 5G Price Range Leaked Ahead of India Launch; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7 Battery, Connectivity Specifications Surface on Certification Website
  5. Xiaomi 15 Pro Tipped to Feature 5,400mAh Battery; Fast Charging Details Surface Online
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Leaked Images Show LED Strips on Stem; Buds 3 Retail Box Surfaces Ahead of Debut
  7. Google Photos Crosses 10 Billion Download Milestone on the Play Store
  8. Crypto Airdrops Spur Use of Web3 Wallets as Blockchain Gaming, DeFi Growth Slows: Report
  9. CMF Watch Pro 2 Teased to Come With Interchangeable Bezels
  10. Honor 200 5G Series India Launch Date Set for July 18: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »