HMD Global is developing three new smartphones, including two midrange devices, according to a report. The smartphones are reported to have similar specifications to the Pulse handsets which the company launched earlier this year. The report claims the upcoming HMD devices may be made available in vibrant colours and soft lines, similar to previous Nokia phones.

According to a Nokiamob report, the three smartphones may be named HMD Nighthawk, HMD Tomcat and HMD Project Fusion. The two former devices will reportedly be mid-range devices, while the latter is tipped to be a rugged smartphone. Notably, the names of the smartphones are not final.

HMD Nighthawk specifications (expected)

The first smartphone on the list is reported to be the HMD Nighthawk. The report suggests it may get a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly get a dual camera setup at the back with a primary 108-megapixel camera with OIS and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, whereas a 32-megapixel camera is reported on the front. A Snapdragon 4s Gen 1 chip from Qualcomm is reported to power the smartphone, that is also said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Other features may reportedly include Android 14, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, dual speakers, NFC support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The HMD Nighthawk will reportedly be priced at EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the 8GB+128GB variant.

HMD Tomcat specifications (expected)

As per the report, HMD Nighthawk may also feature a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support. Additionally, it may be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset based on a 4nm architecture. In terms of optics, it may have a triple rear camera setup comprising a primary 108-megapixel camera with OIS, as well as an 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary and tertiary sensors.

It is reported to get other features such as Bluetooth 5.2, a 4,900mAh battery with 33W charging, an IP67 rating, stereo speakers and NFC support. The HMD Tomcat will be priced at EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the 8GB+256GB variant.

HMD Project Fusion specifications (expected)

The publication states that the HMD Project Fusion may just be a prototype. It is reported to feature a 6.6-inch IPS Full HD+ display. A Qualcomm QCM6490 chip with 8GB RAM will power the smartphone, as per the report. It is tipped to get a 4,800mAh battery with 30W (wired) and 15W (wireless) fast charging. It may reportedly measure 164mm × 76mm × 8.6mm in dimensions, while features such as Wi-Fi 6E, HMD Smart Outfits, Dynamic Triple ISP, Pogo Pin and a 3.5mm jack may also be provided.

Notably, none of the smartphones have a definitive launch timeline and the specifications mentioned are based on unofficial reports.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.