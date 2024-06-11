HMD introduced its self-branded Pulse series of smartphones earlier this year in April. The company is expected to launch several more self-branded handsets later this year. Online leaks and reports have suggested design, features and moniker details about the purported phones. The pricing and specifications of two such rumoured handsets have now surfaced online. A tipster has leaked the probable design of the phones, one of which is shown to sport a Nokia Lumia 920-like design.

HMD Skyline design (expected)

The HMD Skyline is shown in a yellow colour option with a boxy design in a leaked render shared by X user HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60). It is seen with thick bezels and sharp edges, which are reminiscent of the Nokia Lumia 920. The leaked image shows a centred hole-punch display on the handset, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.

HMD Skyline price, features (expected)

HMD Skyline could launch in July this year at a price of EUR 520 (roughly Rs. 46,800) for the 8GB+ 256GB variant, according to a 91Mobiles report.

The report adds that the HMD Skyline is likely to sport a full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and pack a 4,900mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset may also feature an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance. For optics, the phone may get a 108-megapixel main rear camera accompanied by an ultra-wide lens as well as a macro or depth sensor.

HMD Atlas price, features (expected)

HMD could also launch another phone soon, called the Atlas. It could be marked at $239.99 for the 8GB + 128GB option, according to an HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60) post. The phone is tipped to get a 6.64-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, and a 5,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

In the camera department, the HMD Atlas could feature a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a depth sensor. The front camera, placed within a centred hole-punch slot is expected to hold a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone is seen in an Olive Green shade and it is likely to offer 5G, NFC, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone port.

