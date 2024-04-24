Technology News
HMD Pulse Pro, Pulse and Pulse+ With Unisoc T606 Chip, Gen 1 Repairability Launched: Price, Specifications

HMD Pulse Pro, Pulse and Pulse+ run on Android 14 out-of-the-box and are scheduled to receive two Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2024 18:16 IST
HMD Pulse Pro, Pulse and Pulse+ With Unisoc T606 Chip, Gen 1 Repairability Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HMD Global

HMD Pulse Pro is equiped with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor

Highlights
  • HMD Pulse Pro supports faster 20W charging than the other two models
  • All three HMD Pulse models are equipped with a Unisoc T606 processor
  • The HMD Pulse series is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
HMD Pulse Pro was launched on Wednesday alongside the HMD Pulse+ and HMD Pulse, as the first smartphones to bear the Finnish firm's branding. Priced under EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 17,800), the company says these phones are easy to repair using iFixit's self-repair kits. All three handsets run on Android 14 out-of-the-box and are promised two major Android OS upgrades. They are all equipped with a Unisoc T606 processor and feature a 6.65-inch LCD screen with 720p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

HMD Pulse Pro, Pulse and Pulse+ price, availability

HMD Pulse Pro price is set at EUR 180 (Rs. 16,000) and the handset comes in Black Ocean, Glacier Green, and Twilight Purple colourways. The HMD Pulse+ costs EUR 160 (roughly Rs. 14,240) and is available in Apricot Crush, Glacier Green, and Midnight Blue colourways.

Meanwhile, the HMD Pulse — the cheapest model in the series — is priced at EUR 140 (roughly Rs. 12,460) and is sold in Atmos Blue, Dreamy Pink, and Meteor Black colour options. All three handsets are now available to purchase in Europe via HMD.com, according to the company.

HMD Pulse Pro, Pulse and Pulse+ specifications

All three models in the HMD Pulse series run on Android 14 and are scheduled to receive two Android OS upgrades and three years of quarterly security updates. All three phones sport a 6.65-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD screen with 600 nits peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. They are powered by an octa-core 12nm Unisoc T606 chip, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

The HMD Pulse Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The primary cameras on the HMD Pulse+ has a 50-megapixel camera while the HMD Pulse model has 13-megapixel shooter — both phones feature an 8-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video chats.

You get up to 128GB of inbuilt storage on the HMD Pulse series that can be expanded (up to 256GB) via a Micro SD card slot. All three models support 4G LTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS connectivity, and they are equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and a proximity sensor.

All three HMD Pulse models are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 59 hours of battery life. Only the Pro model can be charged at 20W, while the others support 10W charging. There's a side-mounted fingerprint scanner located on the power button for all three handsets, for biometric authentication. 

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
