Huawei Nova 12 series comprising four models — Huawei Nova 12, Huawei Nova 12 Pro, Huawei Nova 12 Ultra and Huawei Nova 12 Lite —was launched on Tuesday in China. All four new smartphones come with similar designs with slightly different specifications. They all run on HarmonyOS 4 and feature 6.7-inch displays. The Huawei Nova 12, Huawei Nova 12 Pro, and Nova 12 Ultra are equipped with 4,600mAh battery with support for up to 100W wired fast charging. The Huawei Nova 12 Lite, the entry-level model in the family, is powered by a Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC. All four models flaunt 50-megapixel dual rear camera units. The Huawei Nova 12 Pro and Huawei Nova 12 Ultra offer satellite connectivity.

Huawei Nova 12 series price, availability

The price of Huawei Nova 12 starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the base variant with 256GB of storage. The 512GB storage variant costs CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,000). The Huawei Nova 12 Pro comes in 256GB and 512GB storage options, priced at CNY 3,999 and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 51,500), respectively. The Huawei Nova 12 Ultra is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the 512GB storage version and CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,000) for the 1TB storage variant, respectively.

The Huawei Nova 12 Lite is offered with 256GB and 512GB storage, costing CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 31,800) and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,800), respectively.

The vanilla Huawei Nova 12 and Nova 12 Lite are offered in Colour No. 12, Cherry White and Obsidian Black shades, while the Huawei Nova 12 Pro comes in Colour No. 12, Obsidian Black, Cherry Blossom Pink, and Cherry Blossom White colour options. The Huawei Nova 12 Ultra Colour No. 12, Smoky Gray, Obsidian Black shades.

All four phones are up for pre-orders in China through VMall. The Huawei Nova 12 Ultra will go on sale starting January 12 next year, while the rest will be available beginning January 5.

Huawei Nova 12, Huawei Nova 12 Pro, and Huawei Nova 12 Ultra specifications

The Huawei Nova 12, Huawei Nova 12 Pro, and Huawei Nova 12 Ultra run on HarmonyOS 4 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+(1,224 x 2,776 pixels) OLED LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 300Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a pill-shaped camera island that houses the selfie camera. Huawei hasn't confirmed the processor of these three models on its official website, but they are believed to be powered by the Kirin chipsets. The base models pack up to 512GB of storage, while the Nova 12 Ultra offers a maximum of 1TB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Huawei Nova 12, Huawei Nova 12 Pro, and Huawei Nova 12 Ultra have a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor. The primary camera sensor of the Pro and Ultra model has a variable aperture ranging from f/1.4 to f/4.0. The camera unit also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. Huawei has provided a dual front camera setup for selfies on the Nova 12 Pro and Nova 12 Ultra, comprising a 60-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel portrait sensor. The regular Huawei Nova 12 has a single 60-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Nova 12, Huawei Nova 12 Pro, and Huawei Nova 12 Ultra include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, along with an ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, laser focus sensor and proximity light sensor.

All three models pack a 4,600mAh battery with support for up to 100W wired fast charging. The Huawei Nova 12 Pro and Huawei Nova 12 Ultra have a two-way Beidou satellite messaging system. This feature will let users send emergency texts using satellites when they are out of range or not connected to a mobile network.

Huawei Nova 12 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 12 Lite runs on HarmonyOS 4 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,084x2,412 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC, coupled with Adreno 642L GPU and up to 512GB of RAM.

For photography, the Huawei Nova 12 Lite has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 60-megapixel camera on the front. Connectivity options and sensors are similar to the other models.

Huawei has packed a 4,500mAh battery on the Nova 12 Lite with support for up to 66W wired fast charging. It measures 161.29x74.96x6.88mm and weighs 168 grams.

