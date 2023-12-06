Technology News
Huawei Enjoy 70 With 6,000mAh Battery, Customisable Enjoy X Button Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 70 supports 22.5W wired super fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2023 09:53 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Enjoy 70 is offered in Emerald Green, Obsidian Black and Snowy White (translated) colours

Highlights
  • Huawei Enjoy 70 sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display
  • The smartphone ships with HarmonyOS 4
  • The Huawei Enjoy 70 carries a 50-megapixel main camera
Huawei Enjoy 70 was launched in China on Tuesday. The phone sports a similar design language to that of the Huawei P60 series, which was introduced in March this year. The lineup included a base Huawei P60, a P60 Pro, and the P60 Art edition. The newly launched Enjoy 70 model carries an unspecified octa-core chipset, rumoured to be an in-house Kirin 710A SoC, and packs a 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The phone is equipped with an Enjoy X button, which by default pulls up the nine most frequently used applications but can also be customised for other functions as per the users' preference.

Huawei Enjoy 70 price, availability

Offered in Emerald Green, Obsidian Black, and Snowy White (translated from Chinese) colour options, the Huawei Enjoy 70 is available in two configurations. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,300), respectively.

The Huawei Enjoy 70 is currently available for pre-order via the VMall website. The listing notes that the customers can get a discount of CNY 150 (roughly Rs. 1,800) with a pre-order deposit of CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,200). The company adds that the first 500 customers to place an order for the handset will get a free Huawei AI Speaker 2e.

Huawei Enjoy 70 specifications, features

This newly launched dual nano SIM-supported handset features a 6.75-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) LCD display, with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The Huawei Enjoy 70 ships with HarmonyOS 4. It is listed on the VMall website with an unspecified octa-core chipset. However, a Gizmochina report claims that the phone comes with an in-house Kirin 710A SoC.

For optics, the Huawei Enjoy 70 carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture at the back alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera of the phone, housed in a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the display, comes with an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The Huawei Enjoy 70 supports 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, AGPS, NFC, and USB Type C connectivity. The phone also supports screen recording and comes with a customisable Enjoy X button, placed on the left edge, which by default shows the nine most frequently used applications.

Huawei packs the Enjoy 70 with a 6,000mAh battery with 22.5W wired fast charging support that is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of video playback time. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Weighing 207 grams, the handset measures 168.3mm x 77.7mm x 8.93mm in size.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Huawei Enjoy 70

Huawei Enjoy 70

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS HarmonyOS 4
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
