Huawei Enjoy 70 was launched in China on Tuesday. The phone sports a similar design language to that of the Huawei P60 series, which was introduced in March this year. The lineup included a base Huawei P60, a P60 Pro, and the P60 Art edition. The newly launched Enjoy 70 model carries an unspecified octa-core chipset, rumoured to be an in-house Kirin 710A SoC, and packs a 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The phone is equipped with an Enjoy X button, which by default pulls up the nine most frequently used applications but can also be customised for other functions as per the users' preference.

Huawei Enjoy 70 price, availability

Offered in Emerald Green, Obsidian Black, and Snowy White (translated from Chinese) colour options, the Huawei Enjoy 70 is available in two configurations. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,300), respectively.

The Huawei Enjoy 70 is currently available for pre-order via the VMall website. The listing notes that the customers can get a discount of CNY 150 (roughly Rs. 1,800) with a pre-order deposit of CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,200). The company adds that the first 500 customers to place an order for the handset will get a free Huawei AI Speaker 2e.

Huawei Enjoy 70 specifications, features

This newly launched dual nano SIM-supported handset features a 6.75-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) LCD display, with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The Huawei Enjoy 70 ships with HarmonyOS 4. It is listed on the VMall website with an unspecified octa-core chipset. However, a Gizmochina report claims that the phone comes with an in-house Kirin 710A SoC.

For optics, the Huawei Enjoy 70 carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture at the back alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera of the phone, housed in a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the display, comes with an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The Huawei Enjoy 70 supports 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, AGPS, NFC, and USB Type C connectivity. The phone also supports screen recording and comes with a customisable Enjoy X button, placed on the left edge, which by default shows the nine most frequently used applications.

Huawei packs the Enjoy 70 with a 6,000mAh battery with 22.5W wired fast charging support that is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of video playback time. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Weighing 207 grams, the handset measures 168.3mm x 77.7mm x 8.93mm in size.

