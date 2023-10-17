Technology News
Huawei Nova 12 Pro could be the first smartphone to run on Huawei's purported Kirin 830 chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 October 2023 19:41 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova 11 series (pictured) runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 12 lineup is said to be in the works and could debut soon
  • The Nova 12 and Nova 12 Pro are said to feature triple rear cameras
  • Both Huawei Nova 12 models might offer satellite messaging functionality
Huawei Nova 11 series was launched in China in April this year, along with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G SoC. Now, the Huawei Nova 12 lineup is said to be in the works as the purported successor to the Nova 11 series. While details of the Huawei Nova 12 and Huawei Nova 12 Pro are yet to be officially announced, their key specifications have surfaced on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website. Both models are tipped to feature 120Hz refresh rate displays protected by Huawei's Kunlun glass. They are said to be powered by the company's Kirin chips and could feature a 60-megapixel selfie shooter.

Tipster Moorish Sky (translated from Chinese) posted key specifications of Huawei Nova 12 and Huawei Nova 12 Pro on Weibo. As per the leak, both models will feature displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and Huawei's Kunlun glass for protection from drops. The Pro model is said to run on the Kirin 9000S platform. This is the same mobile chip that powers the Huawei Mate 60. The vanilla Huawei Nova 12 could feature the yet-to-be-announced Kirin 830 SoC under the hood.

For optics, both Huawei Nova 12 and Huawei Nova 12 Pro are said to get a triple rear camera unit. The camera setup of the regular model might comprise a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel sensor, and 8-megapixel shooter. The Huawei Nova 12 Pro's camera unit is tipped to include two 50-megapixel sensors and a 12-megapixel sensor.

Both phones are tipped to sport a 60-megapixel front camera. Further, both smartphones might offer satellite messaging functionality that allows users to send and receive messages through satellite connectivity.

The Huawei Nova 12 is said to come with a 4,800mAh battery with 88W fast charging, while the Pro model could feature a 4,900mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

The Huawei Nova 12 series might succeed the Huawei Nova 11 series that was launched earlier this year in China — there's no word from the company on when these phones will debut. The Huawei Nova 11's price starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,800), while the Huawei Nova 11 Pro's price starts at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,800).

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Huawei Nova 11

Huawei Nova 11

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 60-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS HarmonyOS 3
Resolution 2412x1084 pixels
Huawei Nova 11 Pro

Huawei Nova 11 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 60-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS HarmonyOS 3
Resolution 2652x1200 pixels
Further reading: Huawei Nova 11, Huawei Nova 11 Pro, Huawei Nova 12, Huawei Nova 12 Pro, Huawei Nova 12 Series, Huawei, Huawei Nova Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
