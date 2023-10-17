Huawei Nova 11 series was launched in China in April this year, along with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G SoC. Now, the Huawei Nova 12 lineup is said to be in the works as the purported successor to the Nova 11 series. While details of the Huawei Nova 12 and Huawei Nova 12 Pro are yet to be officially announced, their key specifications have surfaced on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website. Both models are tipped to feature 120Hz refresh rate displays protected by Huawei's Kunlun glass. They are said to be powered by the company's Kirin chips and could feature a 60-megapixel selfie shooter.

Tipster Moorish Sky (translated from Chinese) posted key specifications of Huawei Nova 12 and Huawei Nova 12 Pro on Weibo. As per the leak, both models will feature displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and Huawei's Kunlun glass for protection from drops. The Pro model is said to run on the Kirin 9000S platform. This is the same mobile chip that powers the Huawei Mate 60. The vanilla Huawei Nova 12 could feature the yet-to-be-announced Kirin 830 SoC under the hood.

For optics, both Huawei Nova 12 and Huawei Nova 12 Pro are said to get a triple rear camera unit. The camera setup of the regular model might comprise a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel sensor, and 8-megapixel shooter. The Huawei Nova 12 Pro's camera unit is tipped to include two 50-megapixel sensors and a 12-megapixel sensor.

Both phones are tipped to sport a 60-megapixel front camera. Further, both smartphones might offer satellite messaging functionality that allows users to send and receive messages through satellite connectivity.

The Huawei Nova 12 is said to come with a 4,800mAh battery with 88W fast charging, while the Pro model could feature a 4,900mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

The Huawei Nova 12 series might succeed the Huawei Nova 11 series that was launched earlier this year in China — there's no word from the company on when these phones will debut. The Huawei Nova 11's price starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,800), while the Huawei Nova 11 Pro's price starts at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,800).

