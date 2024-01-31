Technology News

iOS 17.4 Public Beta Released With New Emoji, Changes to App Store for EU Customers

iOS 17.4 public beta brings all of Apple's changes to the App Store and operating system to beta testers before the EU's March 6 deadline.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2024 14:50 IST
iOS 17.4 Public Beta Released With New Emoji, Changes to App Store for EU Customers

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is set to introduce major changes to how the App Store works — but only in the EU

Highlights
  • iOS 17.4 beta adds support for third party app stores in the EU
  • The Apple Podcasts app has gained support for automated transcriptions
  • The iOS 17.4 update is expected to roll out in the coming weeks
Advertisement

iOS 17.4 is now rolling out to beta testers on the company's public beta channel, a week after Apple rolled out the update to developers. The upcoming iOS update is expected to arrive in the coming weeks with several changes to how iOS works in specific countries. In order to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations, Apple will soon allow customers in the region to access third party app stores while opening up other parts of the operating system including NFC support for third party apps.

Apple began to roll out the iOS 17.4 public beta (21E5184k) on Tuesday and there are a few user-facing changes that are visible after updating to the latest version. Apple has updated the Stolen Device Protection feature — introduced with the iOS 17.3 update — with a new option that always requires a delay when changing security settings, ignoring when the phone is in familiar locations.ios 17 4 beta screenshot ios 17

While users outside the EU won't benefit from all of the changes coming to iOS 17.4, the update includes support for third-party app stores that can be installed on an iPhone, while browsers like Firefox and Chrome can support their own browser engine. Game streaming will also be allowed with iOS 17.4, while Apple Pay competitors will be able to use the NFC technology on the iPhone for contactless payments.

With iOS 17.4 Apple is including six new emoji — Broken Chain, Brown Mushroom, Head Shaking Horizontally, Head Shaking Vertically, Lime, and Phoenix Bird. These will be visible in apps and can be sent to other users via the system keyboard. The update also replaces the detailed family emoji with simplified versions, while emoji of moving characters are now shown with variations for different directions.

The Apple Podcasts app has also been updated with support for automatic transcriptions that are generated for an episode and displayed in the app, while the company has updated the Listen Now tab at the bottom of its podcasts app and the Apple Music app with a new label — Home. No other visual changes are visible on both apps.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 17, iOS 17 beta, iOS beta, Apple, iOS sideloading, iOS sideloading beta, iOS 17 sideloading, iOS new emoji, iOS emoji, iOS, EU, Digital Markets Act, DMA
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Sees Smartphone and Tech Devices Demand Recovering in 2024 After Record Chip Loss
Vi 5G Services to Reportedly Rollout in India in 6-7 Months

Related Stories

iOS 17.4 Public Beta Released With New Emoji, Changes to App Store for EU Customers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. NYC bar Association Seeks Crypto-Friendly Policy Reforms to Beat Talent Exodus
  2. US SEC to Approve Ethereum ETF in May, Standard Chartered Predicts
  3. Huawei Mate 70 Models Tipped to Compete With Upcoming iPhone 16 Series
  4. iOS 17.4 Public Beta Released With New Emoji, Changes to App Store for EU Customers
  5. AI Companies Lose $190 Billion in Market Cap After Alphabet, Microsoft Report Quarterly Results
  6. Vi 5G Services to Reportedly Rollout in India in 6-7 Months
  7. Samsung Sees Smartphone and Tech Devices Demand Recovering in 2024 After Record Chip Loss
  8. Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 With 1.6-Inch Display Listed on Company Site: Design, Features Revealed
  9. Government Cuts Import Duty on Some Phone Parts to 10 Percent in Boost for Apple, Xiaomi
  10. Meta Releases AI Coding Model Code Llama 70B; Calls It ‘Largest’ and ‘Best-Performing’ in Llama Family
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »