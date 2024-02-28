Technology News

iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS Could Receive Apple's iOS 18 Update

Apple is tipped to upgrade the iPhone XR to iOS 18.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2024 17:58 IST


Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is believed to showcase the iOS 18 at WWDC 2024

Highlights
  • Apple is believed to showcase the iOS 18 at WWDC 2024
  • iOS 18 is said to be compatible with the same models as iOS 17
  • iOS 18 could be compatible with models from the iPhone XR onwards
Apple is expected to preview iOS 18 at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024 in June before a possible general release in September this year. The next iPhone operating system could bring new generative AI features and design innovations. Now, a new leak shows the list of iPhone models that will be compatible with iOS 18. The iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max models are said to offer support for iOS 18. The rumour claims that the iOS 18 will be compatible with all the same devices as iOS 17.

As per a now-deleted X post (available via MacRumors) by Aaron (@aaronp613) iOS 18 will be compatible with models from the iPhone XR onwards. The second-generation iPhone SE, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max are also said to be compatible with the next operating system. Besides all models in the latest iPhone 15 series and iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 13 series and iPhone 12 series are also tipped to support iOS 18.

As per the leak, these devices will be compatible with iOS 18 — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone SE (3rd generation).

If the rumour turns out to be true, the iOS 18 will be available on all devices that currently run on iOS 17, which should bring some smiles to users with older iPhone models.

Apple is believed to showcase iOS 18 at WWDC 2024, which typically takes place every June. The Cupertino-based company could release it for the public later in September alongside the purported iPhone 16 series. The next generation iPhone operating system is anticipated to come with an array of new features and improvements, with a focus on integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. It could include Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard for messaging and borrow several UI components from visionOS.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, iOS 18, iOS 17, iPhone XR
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi and Leica Partnership Is Here to Stay: Five Things You Should Know About This Collaboration
CoinDCX Seeks Advice to Grow India’s Web3 Sector, Experts Call for Early Test Beds and Education


Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

