Apple in iOS 17.4 brings improvements to the Battery interface in the Settings app on iPhone 15 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 March 2024 11:08 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 17.4 bring improvements to the Stolen Device Protection feature

  • Apple releases iOS 17.4 update for iPhone
  • iPhone users can download the latest iOS update now
  • The update brings automatic podcast transcriptions
Apple released the iOS 17.4 update on Wednesday (March 6) as the latest OS version for support iPhone models alongside iPadOS 17.4. The update brings long-awaited support for third-party app stores in the European Union where Apple has been forced to comply with the new Digital Markets Act (DMA). iOS 17.4 includes new emoji, changes to the battery interface on iPhone 15 models, transcripts in Apple podcasts, and improvements to the Stolen Device Protection feature, among other enhancements. Additionally, iOS 17.4 gives the option to select non-Apple Pay payment services for users in the EU. It also comes with several security fixes and patches.

iOS 17.4 is now available for download as the latest software update for supported iPhone models. The new iOS version brings major changes to iPhone models in Europe. With iOS 17.4, users in the EU countries can download an alternative app store and install apps from outside the Apple App Store. Additionally, EU users will also get new default app controls and more ways to make in-app payments. Safari has also received some improvements and will now let users choose a new default browser option. The DMA mandates these changes in the EU.

ios 174 apple g360 iOS 17.4

iOS 17.4

 

Apple is providing new emojis to iPhone users with iOS 17.4. New mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads emoji are now available on the emoji keyboard. In the latest iOS version, users can avail automatic podcast transcriptions in English, Spanish, French, and German. 

The patches in iOS 17.4 bring improvements to the Stolen Device Protection feature. It adds a new option in Siri to announce messages users receive in any supported language. Music recognition can now add songs you have identified to your Apple Music Playlists and Library, as well as Apple Music Classic.

Further, Battery Health in Settings will now show battery cycle count, manufacture date, and first use on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. The update adds improvements to Call Identification, Business updates in Messages, and Apple Cash virtual card numbers. The iOS 17.4 update also fixes problems with contact pictures in Find My and an issue with dual SIM.

To download the iOS 17.4 update, go to Settings > General > Software Update> Install Now and follow the onscreen prompts. Users are advised to keep their iPhone units connected to a power source until the update completes installation.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iOS 17, iOS 17.4, iOS 17.4 Features, Apple, iOS Update, iOS 17.4 Update, Digital Markets Act
