Apple is yet to announce details of the security improvements introduced with the iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 updates.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 March 2024 11:42 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ James Yarema

iOS 17.4 arrived earlier this month with major changes to App Store policies in the EU

Highlights
  • iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 were rolled out on Thursday
  • Apple says these updates contain security updates for eligible devices
  • The firm also rolled out iOS 16.7.7 and iPadOS 16.7.7 for older devices
iOS 17.4.1 is rolling out to eligible iPhone models, bringing a few bug fixes and security updates in tow, according to Apple. The minor update comes shortly after the iPhone maker released iOS 17.4 — the update that brought support for third party app stores in the European Union (EU), transcripts for Apple Podcasts, and new emoji — on March 5. The company's latest iOS software update has been released alongside iPadOS 17.4.1, which also contains some of these important fixes.

Just like previous iOS 17 releases, the latest update to iOS 17.4.1 is available to download on iPhone XS and newer models, while the iPadOS 17.4.1 update can be installed on eligible iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models. Users on the iPhone 8 series, iPhone X, and some older iPad models can download and install iOS 16.7.7 and iPadOS 16.7.7.

Apple's release notes state that the latest iOS 17.4.1 update delivers "important bug fixes and security updates" and says it is recommended for all users. However, the company's support page does not currently reveal details of security flaws that were fixed and states that details will be provided in the future. The company also displays the same message for the iPadOS 17.4.1 update on its website.

Earlier this month, Apple rolled out iOS 17.4 with several changes for users in the EU. In order to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act, the company now allows third party app stores in the EU, while users in the region are presented with options to set third party browsers as the default app on iOS. These changes are limited to iOS in the EU — iPadOS 17.4 was also released at the same time, without any of these features.

The update to iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 also brought support for new emoji — mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads. Users who have updated to the latest versions will be able to send these emoji and view them in various apps, after updating to iOS 17.4 or iPadOS 17.4.

Appe also improved its Stolen Device Protection feature with the update to iOS 17.4, while enabling transcription for Apple Podcasts. Siri's ability to read messages in different languages was also expanded, while owners of the latest iPhone 15 series will be able to see battery cycle count, manufacture date, and the date of first use in the Battery Health sections in the Settings app.

In order to download and install the iOS 17.4.1 update on your iPhone, you can open the Settings app and tap on General > Software Update > Install Now. The process is the same for iPadOS 17.4.1, and you should ensure that your devices are connected to a charger while installing these updates.

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
