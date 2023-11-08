JioPhone Prima 4G feature phone was launched in India on Wednesday (November 8). The new device has a bar form factor and features a 2.4-inch display. The JioPhone Prima 4G runs on the KaiOS platform and supports popular apps including WhatsApp, YouTube, Google Search, and Facebook among other Jio apps. The latest phone also supports 23 languages and is backed by a 1,800mAh battery. Reliance showcased the JioPhone Prima 4G at the Indian Mobile Congress 2023 (IMC) last week.

JioPhone Prima 4G price in India availability

Price of the JioPhone Prima 4G in India has been set at Rs. 2,599. It is offered in a single Blue shade. It is currently available for purchase via Amazon, JioMart, and Reliance Digital. Reliance originally unveiled the handset at the recently concluded Indian Mobile Congress 2023 (IMC).

JioPhone Prima 4G specifications

The JioPhone Prima 4G comes with a single (Nano) SIM option and runs on KaiOS. The feature phone sports a 2.4-inch TFT display with a resolution of 240x320 and is powered by an ARM CortexTM A53 processor, along with 512MB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage (via microSD card). The handset supports apps like YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Google Voice Assistant. It is also loaded with Jio's JioTV, JioCinema, and JioSaavn. Users can also make Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments via the JioPay app.

JioPhone Prima 4G has a 0.3-megapixel camera sensor on the rear. It includes an FM radio and torch. The handset also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and offers Bluetooth 5 connectivity. Further, it supports 23 Indian languages. The 4G-enabled feature phone packs a 1,800mAh battery. It measures 123x56x16mm and weighs 110 grams.

