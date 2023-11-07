Reliance Jio is offering JioBharat feature phones in India with 4G Internet connectivity, UPI (Unified Payments Interface) support, and a variety of apps. The company currently has JioBharat V2, JioBharat K1 Karbonn, and JioBharat B1 models in its portfolio. As per a new report, Reliance Jio is now working with several feature phone makers including Transsion group's Itel, Lava, and Nokia to make new versions of affordable JioBharat 4G handsets. The company is aiming to convert approximately 250 million 2G users to 4G and beyond with this move.

As per a report by Economic Times, Sunil Dutt, President at Reliance Jio, revealed that Reliance Jio is working with Itel, Lava, and Nokia to make their new versions of budget-friendly JioBharat 4G phones, in a bid to convert around 250 million 2G users to go 4G and beyond. The company is gearing up to release an updated version of its Rs. 999 4G phone with support for UPI payments, WhatsApp, and live TV streaming.

"We wanted to establish the product in the market and in the minds of the consumer, so they could associate with it, relate with it. Today, all brands, whether it's Itel, Lava or Nokia, are in touch with us in terms of how do we make it happen" the report quotes Dutt as saying.

He reportedly said that besides the existing four models, the company is planning to launch more JioBharat models later this year. “We are already finalising the range that will come in the next fiscal year, the phones could come in different sizes, form factors, or colours” he said.

Further, he opined that the 5G handset ecosystem has not been able to break into the sub-Rs. 10,000 price point to drive volumes. “A lot of them (smartphone brands) have different issues to deal with, which sort of clouded their priorities. But we are now working with the brands to ensure people get great 5G experiences,” Dutt said.

The JioBharat series currently comprises three models — JioBharat V2, JioBharat K1 Karbonn, and JioBharat B1. They are priced at Rs. 999, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,299, respectively. They come with 4G connectivity, support for UPI, Jio apps, and more.

