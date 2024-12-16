Moto E15 is said to be in development and may debut as the successor to the Moto E14, which was released in June. Now, the purported handset has been spotted on a certification website, hinting towards its launch in India soon, according to a report. The handset may also be made available in global markets with multiple models on offer. Notably, the Moto E15 was also reported to be listed on UAE's TDRA website and other certification platforms.

Moto E15 BIS Listing

The Moto E15 has been listed (via MySmartPrice) on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number XT2523-9. While the listing does not carry any details about the purported device's specifications, it does hint towards its imminent launch in India as the successor to the Moto E14.

Notably, a handset from the Lenovo-owned company sporting a similar model number was reportedly spotted on UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website, confirming the Moto E15 moniker. Its listing was also confirmed on Denmark's UL Demko as well as TUV Rheinland certification platforms. The former suggested that the purported handset may come with a 5,100mAh battery and 10W charging support.

Although other details about the Moto E15 remain unknown, it is speculated to build upon the features introduced by the Moto E14.

Moto E14 Specifications

Moto E14 is equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 267ppi pixel density. It gets Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top and has IP52 rating against water ingress. For optics, the handset sports a 13-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

It is powered by an octa-core UNISOC T606 processor under the hood and supports expandable storage of up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Moto E14 packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

