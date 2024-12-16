Technology News
The event is tipped to take place at the company’s headquarters in San Jose, California.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 December 2024 11:28 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17 this year

  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 may occur on January 22 at 10 am PT
  • Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra are expected to debut at the event
  • Samsung may also tease its first XR headset codenamed Project Moohan
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will take place early next year, according to a tipster's claims on social media. The annual event is speculated to bear witness to the launch of the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which might follow past trends and comprise three models — the standard Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Further, the South Korean technology conglomerate is also tipped to provide a glimpse at Project Moohan, its first extended reality (XR) headset.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Date and Expected Launches

In a post on X formerly Twitter), tipster Alvin (@sondesix) claimed Samsung will hold its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22, 2025. The annual event is expected to kick off at 10 am PT (11:30 pm IST) at the company's headquarters in San Jose, California.

This leak corroborates a previously reported timeline that suggested January 23 as the most likely date of the Galaxy Unpacked event. Notably, Samsung held its Unpacked event on January 17 this year when it took the wraps off the Galaxy S24 series.

As per the tipster, Samsung will launch its purported Galaxy S25 series, expected to be one of the standout announcements, at the event. The smartphone lineup is said to comprise Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra models.

Further, the South Korean company may provide a teaser for its XR headset that was announced last week. Dubbed Project Moohan, it is claimed to be equipped with state-of-the-art displays, passthrough capabilities, and support for multi-modal input.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price (Expected)

As per previous leaks, the price of the base Samsung Galaxy S25 may start at $799 (roughly Rs. 67,000) for the 12GB+128GB variant. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+ is said to have 256GB storage as standard and its price may begin at $999 (roughly Rs. 84,000). The top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra is still speculated to have 12GB+256GB as its base configuration, which may cost $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000).

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Samsung XR headset, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Comment

