Lava Blaze Duo 5G With 1.58-Inch Rear Display, Dimensity 7025 Chip Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Blaze Duo 5G is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 December 2024 14:25 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze Duo 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze Duo 5G runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box
  • The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Lava Blaze Duo 5G will receive one major Android OS update
Lava Blaze Duo 5G was launched in India on Friday, and it is the latest smartphone in India to arrive with a secondary display located on the rear panel, after the Agni 3 was introduced in October. The handset is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and has 128GB of inbuilt storage. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The Blaze Duo 5G has a 64-megapixel rear camera, while a 16-megapixel camera on the front handles selfies and video calls.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G Price in India, Availability

Lava Blaze Duo 5G price in India starts at 18,999 for the base model — this gets you 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There's an 8GB RAM variant that is available for Rs. 20,499. The handset is available in Arctic White and Celestial Blue colour options.

blaze duo lava inline Lava Blaze Duo 5G

Lava Blaze Duo 5G is available in two colourways
Photo Credit: Lava

 

Customers can purchase the Lava Blaze Duo 5G in India starting on December 20, and it will be sold via Amazon at lower prices — Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB model, and Rs. 17,999 for the 8+128GB variant.

HDFC Bank debit and credit cardholders can also avail a Rs. 2,000 instant discount between December 20 and December 22.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Lava Blaze Duo 5G runs on Android 14, and the company says it will receive an update to Android 15 at some point in the future. It sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED screen that refreshes at 120Hz and has a 394ppi pixel density, along with a 1.58-inch (228x460 pixels) AMOLED screen located on the rear panel, with a 336ppi pixel density.

Lava has equipped this handset with a 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. You get 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the Blaze Duo 5G, that cannot be expanded using a memory card.

There's a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with an unspecified Sony sensor, as well as a 2-megapixed secondary camera which could be used to capture depth information. On the front, the Blaze Duo 5G features a 16-megpixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Lava Blaze Duo 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an accelerometer, proximity sensor, gyroscope, e-compass, and an ambient light sensor.

The Lava Blaze Duo 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 33W. The handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, and it has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Besides, it measures 162.4x73.85x8.45mm and weighs 186g.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G

Lava Blaze Duo 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7025
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
David Delima
David Delima
Comment

