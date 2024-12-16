Oppo Find X8 series, which includes both the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, was launched in India and the global markets last month. Another model, dubbed Oppo Find X8 Ultra, is speculated to join the lineup soon. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a tipster has leaked several of its specifications. The phone may come equipped with a 6.82-inch 2K display, an X-axis haptic motor, an IP69 rating, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to arrive as the successor to the Find X7 Ultra, which was released in January this year.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) revealed key specifications of the Oppo Find X8 Pro. The purported handset is said to sport a 6.82-inch quad-curved screen with a 2K resolution. It may have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded under the display.

Further, the handset is tipped to come with an IP68+IP69 rating against dust and water ingress. The latter also suggests that the Find X8 Ultra might be able to withstand high-pressure liquids. The tipster claims that Oppo could equip its purported phone with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W or 90W fast charging.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra's other expected features include an X-axis vibration motor and Oppo Imaging technology.

Other Specifications (Expected)

According to previous leaks, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra might feature a spectral red maple primary colour camera similar to the Huawei Mate 70 series. Its camera system is speculated to comprise a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and another 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 6x optical zoom.

The handset is tipped to have a 120Hz refresh rate and may be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is expected to debut in Q1 2025 alongside the Oppo Find N5.

