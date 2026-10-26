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Redmi K100 ‘Snow Rock White’ Colourway Officially Teased Ahead of October 27 Launch

Xiaomi claims the newly teased colourway will offer a “paper-like” texture

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 October 2026 14:00 IST
Redmi K100 ‘Snow Rock White’ Colourway Officially Teased Ahead of October 27 Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The newly revealed Snow Rock White colourway of the upcoming Redmi K100

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Highlights
  • The Redmi K100 will launched on October 27 in China
  • The phone has been teased in a new Snow Rock White colourway
  • The device was previously teased in a Fluorescent Green colourway
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Xiaomi will launch its Redmi K100 in China on October 27. Ahead of the launch, sub-brand Redmi has teased a new colourway, revealing another finish for its upcoming smartphone. Redmi previously showed the K100 in a Fluorescent Green colourway. The phone will feature a 6.83-inch 165Hz refresh-rate display and run HyperOS 4, based on Android 17. A key highlight feature of this device is Xiaomi's partnership with audio specialist Bose, which will reportedly bring a Bose-tuned speaker setup.

Redmi K100 to Arrive in a ‘Snow Rock White' Colourway

According to an official Weibo post, Redmi will launch its upcoming K100 smartphone in a new colourway called ‘Snow Rock White'. The brand says the new colourway will have a delicate, paper-like texture. Redmi's Weibo post shows off the phone from various angles in a series of promotional images. Also very evident is the ‘Sound by Bose' branding, which shows off Redmi's collaboration with audio specialist Bose.

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The images show the Snow Rock White colourway as a dual-tone finish. The flat rear panel is white in colour and shows a textured pattern. The frame, button, and raised rear camera panel have a matte silver finish. The close-up of the rear camera module also shows a dual-rear-camera setup with an LED flash unit.

According to a previous report, this rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main camera. It will reportedly have a “Light and Shadow Hunter 800” 1/1.55-inch sensor and an f/1.68 aperture. The same report confirmed that the Redmi K100 will get an IP68-rated design. The phone will feature two symmetrical speakers to deliver the Bose-tuned sound.

An earlier report also said the phone will have a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The phone will reportedly provide a 165 fps gaming experience for select games. This display will house an embedded ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

As per previously leaked information, the Redmi K100 is expected to be priced around CNY 3,500 (approximately Rs. 50,000). The phone will reportedly run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The 12GB ( LPDDR5X) RAM and 256GB (UFS 4.1) storage variant will cost about CNY 3,000 (about Rs. 43,000).

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Further reading: Redmi K100, Redmi K100 Design, Redmi K100 Features, Redmi K100 Launch
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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