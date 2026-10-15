Redmi K100 Pro series was launched in China in August. The lineup includes two models, namely the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max. Now, the company appears to be preparing to unveil another member in the Redmi K100 family. Expected to be called Redmi K100, the standard model is expected to sit below the Pro model. Ahead of its anticipated launch, the price range, key specifications, and features of the Redmi K100 have surfaced online. The handset is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 series chipset. It might also boast an improved built-in active cooling fan for thermal management.

Redmi K100 Price, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared key details about the upcoming Redmi K100. The leaker claims that the smartphone will be priced in China around CNY 3,500 (roughly Rs. 50,000). The leaker further says that the phone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, along with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. This configuration is said to cost about CNY 3,000 (about Rs. 43,000).

The additional CNY 500 (roughly Rs. 7,000) cost reportedly accounts for the extra features that the Redmi K100 is expected to offer. The smartphone is said to ship with an improved built-in active fan for thermal management, which will allow the handset to avoid throttling during resource-intensive tasks, like gaming. The phone will reportedly be equipped with a secondary display on the back. Moreover, the Xiaomi sub-brand might bring the privacy display feature to the series.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Redmi K100 will be backed by a 10,000mAh battery. It might also launch with a dual symmetrical speaker setup, a new vibration motor, and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. The handset will reportedly ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Further, the report highlights that the phone will sport a high refresh rate screen, which might exceed 165Hz. However, the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm these details.

To recap, the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max were launched in China on August 11 at starting prices of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 64,000) for the base models featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, respectively. The phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipsets, respectively. The Pro Max model also features a 9,070mAh battery.