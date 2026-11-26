Redmi K100 series was introduced earlier this year, in August, with the launch of the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max. The third addition to the lineup, namely the Redmi K100, arrived last month. However, the Xiaomi sub-brand is reportedly planning to bring another Redmi K100 series model. Expected to launch next year, the Redmi K100 Ultra will reportedly debut with a flagship-grade chipset. Now, new details about the camera configuration of the rumoured Redmi K100 Ultra have surfaced online. The phone is said to launch with a notably enhanced rear camera system over this year's Redmi K90 Ultra.

Redmi K100 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared key details about an upcoming sub-series smartphone. GSMArena reports that the details belong to the rumoured Redmi K100 Ultra. The leak suggests that the smartphone will be equipped with an unspecified flagship chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. However, the highlight of the Ultra model is said to be the upgrades in the camera department.

The Redmi K100 Ultra is said to launch with a triple rear camera system. The handset might feature a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, along with a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The main rear camera has reportedly been upgraded with a 1/1.3-inch sensor. The telephoto camera is reportedly being A/B tested with mid-sized and small-sized sensors. The telephoto shooter is said to provide up to 3x optical zoom.

On top of this, the rumoured Redmi K100 Ultra is tipped to boast an upgraded ultrawide. On the front, the smartphone is said to be equipped with a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. However, the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm the launch of the handset. Moreover, the new details are contrary to earlier leaks, which suggested that the Redmi K100 Ultra will feature a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 2K OLED display.

The Redmi K100 Ultra is expected to be equipped with either the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipsets. Compared to its predecessor, the phone might offer multiple upgrades. For reference, the Redmi K90 Ultra is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

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