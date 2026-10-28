Redmi K100 was launched in China on Tuesday, arriving as the third model in the Xiaomi sub-brand's Redmi K100 series. The handset joins the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max, which were recently unveiled in the country. It is set to go on sale in the country later this week. The phone is offered in three colour options and three RAM and storage configurations. The Redmi K100 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The handset also boasts a dual rear camera system. On top of this, the Redmi K100 is equipped with a 10,000mAh battery.

Redmi K100 Price, Availability

Redmi K100 price starts at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the base model featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end model with the same RAM and 512GB of storage costs CNY 4,099 (about Rs. 58,000). Lastly, the top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 64,000)

The new smartphone is scheduled to go on sale in China on October 31 via the Xiaomi online store. It is currently available in the country for pre-order. The Redmi K100 is offered in Black, Fluorescent Green, and Snow Rock White (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Redmi K100 Specifications, Features

The Redmi K100 is a dual-SIM handset. It runs Xiaomi's HyperOS 4, which is based on Android 17. The smartphone sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 165Hz. The screen offers a 480Hz touch sampling rate, a 3,500Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, P3 wide colour gamut, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, HDR Vivid, and Dolby Vision. The Xiaomi sub-brand claims that the handset ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers the Redmi K100, which delivers a peak clock speed of 4.32GHz. The handset also features a dedicated D2 AI gaming chip, built on TSMC's 12nm process. The smartphone ships with an Adreno GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The Redmi K100 also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security.

For optics, the Redmi K100 carries a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.68) primary shooter with a 1/1.55-inch Light Hunter 800 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The handset also features an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera on the back with a 1/4-inch OV08F sensor. On the front, the Redmi K100 sports a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The phone can record videos at up to 8K/30 fps.

The Redmi K100 packs a 10,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, and NavIC. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, a gyroscope, and an IR blaster. It measures 162.91 x 77.93 x 8.65mm and weighs about 234.5g.