After launching its Redmi K100, Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max models in China, Xiaomi is now looking to add a fourth model to its K100 series. Details about the device, currently tagged as the Redmi K100 Ultra, have been leaked online, revealing some premium features for this upcoming phone. This would include the use of a 2nm chipset and features like fast wireless charging. The phone is expected to largely follow the features available on the Redmi K100 Pro models, including a 200-megapixel primary camera.

Leaked Redmi K100 Ultra Specifications Reveal 2nm Chipset and More

According to tipster Debayan Roy, who sourced the information from Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (on Weibo), the Redmi K100 Ultra (as it is currently referred to) will aim to offer better features than the existing K100 Pro models. The phone according to Digital Chat Station is reportedly being tested by Xiaomi.

The Redmi K100 Ultra according to the leaked specifications will feature a 2K OLED display with a high refresh rate. The phone will also have a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. This is similar to what we have on the Redmi K100 Pro Max model. The 3X telephoto camera will have a /1.95" type sensor, which is different from the ones available on the existing K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max models.

The device will reportedly be powered by a 2nm chipset. The source claims that this would either be a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. Either chipset will be accompanied by LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4,1 storage.

The Redmi K100 Ultra will also get an IP68 + IP69 durability rating. There will be a metal frame much like the Pro models along with speakers tuned by Bose.

Another highlight of the device may be its 10,000mAh battery. Xiaomi is said to offer 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, which again is another premium feature. For reference the base K100 model also has a 10,000mAh battery, while the top-end K100 Pro Max offers a 9,070mAh battery (along with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging).

The above specifications indicate that the phone will easily be a part of the premium category. With the Redmi K100 Pro Max already priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 64,000), we should expect the Redmi K100 Ultra to be priced higher.