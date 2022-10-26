The Sony Xperia Ace IV is reportedly expected to launch as the company's new Ace series compact smartphone. The handset is said to be a follow-up to the Sony Xperia Ace III, which was released in May this year. The Japanese smartphone maker's latest entrant to the Ace series has been tipped in regards to the smartphone's specifications by the Chinese blog Sumaho Digest. According to the tip, the Xperia Ace IV will also be a compact device, similar to its predecessor, and may sport a 5.5-inch OLED display while being powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.

Xperia Ace IV, said to be a successor to Sony Xperia Ace III, is being tipped to feature a 5.5-inch OLED display that will support a 1080x2520 pixel resolution. The display panel of the smartphone may have an aspect ratio of 21:9, according to the report. Under the hood, the device may come equipped with the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC which could be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, according to the reported leak.

Moreover, the smartphone may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging, added the report. The Sony Xperia Ace IV is also expected to feature a microSD slot and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The latest Ace series entry from Sony is expected to launch sometime in 2023. The previous three smartphone launches in the Ace series from the Japanese smartphone maker underwent a limited release that saw them only being made available in the Japanese market. However, according to the latest leak, the upcoming Sony Xperia Ace IV could be introduced in more markets apart from Japan.

Pricing details and render looks of the Sony Xperia Ace IV, however, haven't been subjected to any leaks, as of yet. The Japanese smartphone maker has also not confirmed any details on specifications or the expected launch timeline of its purported latest Ace series entrant.

