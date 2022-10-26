Technology News
loading

Sony Xperia Ace IV Specifications Leaked; May Feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC: Details

Sony Xperia Ace IV , the company's new Ace series compact smartphone, is tipped to feature a 5.5-inch OLED display with a 1080x2520 pixel resolution.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 26 October 2022 19:38 IST
Sony Xperia Ace IV Specifications Leaked; May Feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC: Details

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia Ace III's launch was limited to markets in Japan

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia Ace IV may precede Xperia Ace III
  • Sony Xperia Ace IV is tipped to release in global markets
  • Sony Xperia Ace IV launch expected in 2023

The Sony Xperia Ace IV is reportedly expected to launch as the company's new Ace series compact smartphone. The handset is said to be a follow-up to the Sony Xperia Ace III, which was released in May this year. The Japanese smartphone maker's latest entrant to the Ace series has been tipped in regards to the smartphone's specifications by the Chinese blog Sumaho Digest. According to the tip, the Xperia Ace IV will also be a compact device, similar to its predecessor, and may sport a 5.5-inch OLED display while being powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.

Xperia Ace IV, said to be a successor to Sony Xperia Ace III, is being tipped to feature a 5.5-inch OLED display that will support a 1080x2520 pixel resolution. The display panel of the smartphone may have an aspect ratio of 21:9, according to the report. Under the hood, the device may come equipped with the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC which could be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, according to the reported leak.

Moreover, the smartphone may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging, added the report. The Sony Xperia Ace IV is also expected to feature a microSD slot and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The latest Ace series entry from Sony is expected to launch sometime in 2023. The previous three smartphone launches in the Ace series from the Japanese smartphone maker underwent a limited release that saw them only being made available in the Japanese market. However, according to the latest leak, the upcoming Sony Xperia Ace IV could be introduced in more markets apart from Japan.

Pricing details and render looks of the Sony Xperia Ace IV, however, haven't been subjected to any leaks, as of yet. The Japanese smartphone maker has also not confirmed any details on specifications or the expected launch timeline of its purported latest Ace series entrant.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony Xperia, Sony Xperia Ace III
Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 Trailer Release Date Set for October 27
Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details

Related Stories

Sony Xperia Ace IV Specifications Leaked; May Feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. TikTok Not Liable for Death of Girl in 'Blackout Challenge', US Court Says
  3. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  4. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  5. Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  6. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  7. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.