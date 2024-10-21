Technology News
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is Coming to PC in January 2025

Spider-Man 2 first launched exclusively on PS5 on October 20, 2023.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 October 2024 13:10 IST
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is Coming to PC in January 2025

Photo Credit: Sony/ Insomniac Games

Spider-Man 2 features Venom as the main antagonist

Highlights
  • Spider-Man 2 will come in two editions on PC
  • The game is available to wishlist on Steam and Epic Games Store
  • Nixxes Software is handling the PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is coming to PC next year, Sony announced Friday. The action-adventure superhero title, that launched exclusively on PlayStation 5 in 2023, will release on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on January 30, 2025. As with its other exclusive games, Sony has opted to launch Spider-Man 2 on PC over a year after it came out on PS5. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a follow-up to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man and 2020's Miles Morales, both of which are already available on PC.

Spider-Man 2 Coming to PC

The PC version of the acclaimed game was announced at New York Comic Con on Friday. Developer Insomniac Games confirmed that the port will be helmed by Nixxes Software, the studio behind the PC ports of previous Spider-Man games in the series and multiple PlayStation exclusives.

As expected, the PC version of Spider-Man 2 will come with a host of enhanced features specific to the platform. Nixxes said it would share a detailed list of PC features and system requirements closer to launch. “We are excited to continue this collaboration and bring Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to PC with a suite of enhanced features, including enhanced ray-tracing options, to take full advantage of a variety of setups and configurations. Stay tuned for more details on features and recommended specs closer to launch,” Nixxes said in a PlayStation Blog post announcing the PC port of the game.

“Our amazing partners at Nixxes have once again done an incredible job bringing the world of Marvel's Spider-Man to PC players,” Mike Fitzgerald, Core Technology Director at Insomniac, said. “Our team put a lot of love into this game, and we're excited that it will soon be enjoyed by a whole new audience with keyboard and mouse controls, ultra widescreen support, and numerous graphical options that make it feel at home on their platform.”

The PC version of the game will come with all post-launch content updates, but Insomniac confirmed that it has “no additional story content planned for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.”

Spider-Man 2 PC Editions

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be available in two editions on PC — Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition will come with the complete game and latest post-launch updates that include 12 new suits, the New Game+ mode, Ultimate levels, new Symbiote suit styles, time of day customisation, post-game achievements, action figure mode in photo mode and screen reader and audio descriptions.

The Digital Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, will come with the full game, all the updates from the Standard Edition and add five exclusive suits each for Peter Parker and Miles Morales, early unlocks for Arachknight suit (Peter), Shadow-Spider suit (Miles) and Web Grabber gadget, five additional skill points and additional photo mode items.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 first launched exclusively on PS5 on October 20, 2023. The game follows the intersecting stories of both Spider-men, Peter and Miles, as they team up together to take on a new, vicious threat to New York City. It features an expanded open world, with two new boroughs, new ways to traverse the city, and a host of iconic Spider-Man villains to go against. Spider-Man 2 is now available to wishlist on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • A faithful Spider-Man story
  • Excellent visuals
  • Kinetic combat
  • Engaging exploration and traversal
  • Attention to side characters, villains
  • Great music and audio design
  • Immersive New York City open world
  • Bad
  • Story pacing suffers at times
  • Risk-averse narrative decisions
  • Short campaign
  • Side activities lack inspiration
Read detailed Sony Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Marvel’s Spider-Man
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

Further reading: Marvels Spider Man 2, Spider Man 2, Insomniac Games, Sony, PC, Steam, Epic Games Store, Insomniac, Nixxes, Nixxes Software
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is Coming to PC in January 2025
