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Tecno Spark 50S 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 50S 5G will be available for purchase in India via Amazon

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 October 2026 12:43 IST
Tecno Spark 50S 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 50S 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 50S 5G is offered in India in two colourways
  • Tecno Spark 50S 5G supports 45W wired fast charging
  • Tecno Spark 50S 5G features a MediaTek chipset
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Tecno Spark 50S 5G was launched in India on Friday as the second model in the lineup. The smartphone joins the recently launched Tecno Spark 50 5G. The new Tecno Spark 50S 5G is scheduled to go on sale in the country next week via an e-commerce platform. It is offered in two colour options and two RAM and storage options. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset. It also sports a single rear camera unit, housed inside a horizontal pill-shaped camera island. The Tecno Spark 50S 5G is also equipped with a 6,500mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 50S 5G Price in India, Availability

Tecno Spark 50S 5G price in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the base variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 22,999.

The new smartphone is set to go on sale in the country on October 20 via Amazon. The Tecno Spark 50S 5G is offered in India in two colour options, namely Burgundy Red and Breeze Blue.

Tecno Spark 50S 5G Specifications, Features

The new Tecno Spark 50S 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone. The handset ships with Android 16. The Spark 50S 5G sports a 6.78-inch 6.78-inch LCD touchscreen. The display offers HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It also features 260 ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, which is built on a 6nm process. It features six efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.5GHz.

Apart from this, the Tecno Spark 50S 5G ships with the military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability certification. The phone is claimed to offer 1.5m drop resistance. Further, the handset is claimed to offer an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The company claims that the Tecno Spark 50S 5G can survive up to 20 cm of water exposure for 5 minutes.

For optics, the phone features a single 50-megapixel camera on the back, paired with an LED flash. Moreover, the Tecno Spark 50S 5G features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS connectivity. The handset measures 168 x 79 x 8mm and weighs about 210g.

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Tecno Spark 50S 5G

Tecno Spark 50S 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Tecno Spark 50S 5G, Tecno, Tecno Spark 50S 5G Price in India, Tecno Spark 50S 5G India Launch, Tecno Spark 50S 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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