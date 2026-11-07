Smartphone market in India had a relatively busy month, experiencing more than a dozen launches. Various manufacturers, including Oppo, Vivo, Infinix, Samsung, Redmi, Realme, and Tecno, together launched 14 smartphone models in the country. The month started with the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy A08 4G and Redmi 17C 5G, which debuted on October 1. Oppo launched four smartphone models in different price ranges, namely the mid-range Oppo F35 5G and Oppo F35 Pro 5G and the flagship Oppo Find X10 series. Also, Vivo unveiled the Vivo X Fold 6 as its flagship book-style foldable, along with the Vivo V80 and Vivo S2 FE.

Here's the list of all the major smartphones that launched in India in October 2026, helping you get all the information in one place.

Oppo Find X10 Series

The Oppo Find X10 series, comprising the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and Oppo Find X10, was launched in India in October as the tech firm's flagship smartphone lineup. The handsets arrived in the country a month after the two were unveiled in China. The top-of-the-line Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. It is the first phone in India to feature this SoC. Moreover, the Pro Max model is also the first handset in India to boast a triple 200-megapixel rear camera system. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X10 features a MediaTek Dimensity 9600M SoC and two 200-megapixel cameras on the back.

Oppo Find X10 and Oppo Find X10 Pro Max were launched in India on October 22.

Oppo Find X10 Series Price in India

The price of the Oppo Find X10 starts at Rs. 1,39,999, while the price of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is set at Rs. 1,99,999.

Vivo X Fold 6

The Vivo X Fold 6 is the tech firm's latest book-style foldable in the country, launched last month. It is offered in Nebula Teal and Prism Black colour options. The phone sports an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display with 2,504 x 2,312 pixels resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable also features a 6.51-inch AMOLED outer display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super, which is built on a 3nm process. The handset gets a triple rear camera system, with a 200-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Vivo X Fold 6 was launched in India on October 6.

Vivo X Fold 6 Price in India

Vivo X Fold 6 price in India is set at Rs. 2,19,999 for the sole variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Oppo F35 Series

Oppo celebrated 10 years of the F series in October with the launch of the Oppo F35 5G and Oppo F35 Pro 5G. The Oppo F35 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset, while the standard model features the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max SoC. Both smartphones get a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera with autofocus. Moreover, the handsets are equipped with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Oppo F35 Pro 5G boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

Oppo F35 series was launched in India on October 5.

Oppo F35 Series Price in India

Oppo F35 5G price in India starts at Rs. 38,999, while the price of the Oppo F35 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 45,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Vivo V80

The Vivo V80 was launched in India along with the Vivo X Fold 6 and Vivo S2 FE. The new smartphone is currently on sale in the country via Flipkart and the Vivo India online store in Stellar Black, Horizon Blue, and Sunrise Anthem colour options. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. For optics, the phone carries a triple rear camera system, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It packs a 7,200mAh battery.

Vivo V80 was launched in India on October 6, along with the Vivo X Fold 6.

Vivo V80 Price in India

Vivo V80 price in India starts at Rs. 62,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G debuted in the country last month, joining the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G and the Galaxy F70e 5G. It is powered by Samsung's octa-core Exynos 1330 chipset. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, offering up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy F70 5G also carries a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter, along with a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G arrived in India on October 19.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 19,999.

Smartphones launched in India in August 2026