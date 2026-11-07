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Smartphones Launched in India (October 2026): Oppo Find X10 Series, Vivo X Fold 6 and More

Smartphone makers launched 14 different models in India in October 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 November 2026 16:00 IST
Smartphones Launched in India (October 2026): Oppo Find X10 Series, Vivo X Fold 6 and More

Here's the list of all the phones that were launched in India in October 2026

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is equipped with a MediaTek SoC
  • Oppo F35 lineup marks 10 years of the F series in India
  • Vivo V80 features a triple rear camera unit
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Smartphone market in India had a relatively busy month, experiencing more than a dozen launches. Various manufacturers, including Oppo, Vivo, Infinix, Samsung, Redmi, Realme, and Tecno, together launched 14 smartphone models in the country. The month started with the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy A08 4G and Redmi 17C 5G, which debuted on October 1. Oppo launched four smartphone models in different price ranges, namely the mid-range Oppo F35 5G and Oppo F35 Pro 5G and the flagship Oppo Find X10 series. Also, Vivo unveiled the Vivo X Fold 6 as its flagship book-style foldable, along with the Vivo V80 and Vivo S2 FE.

Here's the list of all the major smartphones that launched in India in October 2026, helping you get all the information in one place.

Oppo Find X10 Series

The Oppo Find X10 series, comprising the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and Oppo Find X10, was launched in India in October as the tech firm's flagship smartphone lineup. The handsets arrived in the country a month after the two were unveiled in China. The top-of-the-line Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. It is the first phone in India to feature this SoC. Moreover, the Pro Max model is also the first handset in India to boast a triple 200-megapixel rear camera system. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X10 features a MediaTek Dimensity 9600M SoC and two 200-megapixel cameras on the back.

oppo find x10 pro max review9

Oppo Find X10 Series Launch Date

Oppo Find X10 and Oppo Find X10 Pro Max were launched in India on October 22.

Oppo Find X10 Series Price in India

The price of the Oppo Find X10 starts at Rs. 1,39,999, while the price of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is set at Rs. 1,99,999.

Vivo X Fold 6

The Vivo X Fold 6 is the tech firm's latest book-style foldable in the country, launched last month. It is offered in Nebula Teal and Prism Black colour options. The phone sports an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display with 2,504 x 2,312 pixels resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable also features a 6.51-inch AMOLED outer display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super, which is built on a 3nm process. The handset gets a triple rear camera system, with a 200-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

vivo x fold 6 impressions design gadgets 360

Vivo X Fold 6 Launch Date

Vivo X Fold 6 was launched in India on October 6.

Vivo X Fold 6 Price in India

Vivo X Fold 6 price in India is set at Rs. 2,19,999 for the sole variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Oppo F35 Series

Oppo celebrated 10 years of the F series in October with the launch of the Oppo F35 5G and Oppo F35 Pro 5G. The Oppo F35 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset, while the standard model features the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max SoC. Both smartphones get a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera with autofocus. Moreover, the handsets are equipped with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Oppo F35 Pro 5G boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

oppo f35 pro 5g review large main

Oppo F35 Series Launch Date

Oppo F35 series was launched in India on October 5.

Oppo F35 Series Price in India

Oppo F35 5G price in India starts at Rs. 38,999, while the price of the Oppo F35 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 45,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Vivo V80

The Vivo V80 was launched in India along with the Vivo X Fold 6 and Vivo S2 FE. The new smartphone is currently on sale in the country via Flipkart and the Vivo India online store in Stellar Black, Horizon Blue, and Sunrise Anthem colour options. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. For optics, the phone carries a triple rear camera system, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It packs a 7,200mAh battery.

vivo v80

Vivo V80 Launch Date

Vivo V80 was launched in India on October 6, along with the Vivo X Fold 6.

Vivo V80 Price in India

Vivo V80 price in India starts at Rs. 62,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G debuted in the country last month, joining the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G and the Galaxy F70e 5G. It is powered by Samsung's octa-core Exynos 1330 chipset. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, offering up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy F70 5G also carries a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter, along with a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

samsung galaxy f70 5g launch date flipkart main

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Launch Date

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G arrived in India on October 19.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 19,999.

Smartphones launched in India in August 2026

Smartphone Launch Date
Samsung Galaxy A08 4G October 1
Redmi 17C 5G October 1
Oppo F35 5G October 5
Oppo F35 Pro 5G October 5
Realme P4s Lite October 5
Vivo X Fold 6 October 6
Vivo V80 October 6
Vivo S2 FE October 6
Infinix Smart 20 HD October 6
Tecno Spark 50S 5G October 16
Samsung Galaxy F70 5G October 19
Oppo Find X10 October 22
Oppo Find X10 Pro Max October 22
Infinix GT 50 Pro October 27
Redmi 17C 5G

Redmi 17C 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large and bright 120Hz display
  • Widevine L1 steaming support
  • Smooth software performance
  • FM radio
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications from system apps
  • Plenty of pre-installed third-party apps
  • Speaker could have been louder
Read detailed Redmi 17C 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
OPPO F35 5G

OPPO F35 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
OPPO F35 Pro 5G

OPPO F35 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent camera performance
  • Detailed photos from the selfie shooter
  • Good build quality
  • Long battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Same design as predecessor
  • Tacky colour options
  • Slightly top-heavy
Read detailed OPPO F35 Pro 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Vivo X Fold 6

Vivo X Fold 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.51-inch
Cover Display 8.02-inch
Cover Resolution 2504x2312 pixels
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6900mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1120x2528 pixels
Vivo V80

Vivo V80

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sunrise Anthem colourway stands out
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Useful 3x telephoto camera for portraits
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • Chipset feels underwhelming for the price
  • Ultra-wide camera is average
  • Very, very sluggish Camera app
Read detailed Vivo V80 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
Tecno Spark 50S 5G

Tecno Spark 50S 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
OPPO Find X10 Pro Max

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent and versatile triple 200-megapixel camera system
  • Premium design and impressive durability
  • Superb display with vibrant colours
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Top-notch performance
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Inconsistent video recording quality
  • AI features lack the polish of competing flagships
Read detailed OPPO Find X10 Pro Max review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 8,000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Smartphones Launched in India in October 2026, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo Find X10, Vivo X Fold 6, Oppo F35 5G, Oppo F35 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy F70 5G, Vivo V80
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo Watch 5 Design Spotted in Leaked Real-Life Image Ahead of Imminent Launch
Smartphones Launched in India (October 2026): Oppo Find X10 Series, Vivo X Fold 6 and More
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