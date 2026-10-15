Tecno Spark 50S 5G will be launched in India later this week, the smartphone maker announced on Wednesday. The new smartphone will arrive as the third addition to the lineup, joining the Tecno Spark 50 5G and Tecno Spark 50 Pro. However, in India, it would be the second model in the company's Spark 50 series. Along with the launch date, the company has also revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming handset. The phone appears to be similar to the standard Spark 50 model. It is shown to sport a pill-shaped rear camera module. The phone might carry a single camera on the back.

Tecno Spark 50S 5G India Launch Set for October 16

In a post on X, the smartphone maker announced that it will launch the Tecno Spark 50S 5G on October 16 at 12 pm IST. As previously mentioned, the handset will be the second phone in the Spark 50 series in India, joining the recently launched Tecno Spark 50 5G. The soon-to-be-launched Tecno Spark 50S 5G will go on sale in the country in two colour options, namely Burgundy Red and Breeze Blue. In terms of design, the phone is similar to the standard model.

The Tecno Spark 50S 5G will sport a horizontally-aligned pill-shaped rear camera island. A single camera sensor will be placed on the back of the handset, along with a light sensor and an LED flash. It will also sport a flat rear panel, with the Tecno branding placed at the bottom. The handset is shown to feature a flat mid-frame with a metallic finish.

A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the Tecno Spark 50S 5G. Meanwhile, the left side is shown to feature the SIM tray. A speaker grille could be placed on the bottom of the Tecno Spark 50S 5G, along with a USB Type-C port. The tech firm has yet to reveal the technical specifications, features, pricing, and availability details of the upcoming smartphone.

The Tecno Spark 50S 5G is expected to be positioned below the Tecno Spark 50 5G, which is currently listed on Amazon at a starting price of Rs. 17,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is also offered in a 6GB + 128GB option. It ships in four colourways, namely Champagne Gold, Fantasy Purple, Ink Black, and Mint Green. The Tecno Spark 50 5G is backed by a 6,500mAh battery. It also ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

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