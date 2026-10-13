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Tecno Spark 50S 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased

Tecno Spark 50S 5G is likely to join the existing Spark 50 5G and Spark 50 Pro 5G models.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 October 2026 11:46 IST
Tecno Spark 50S 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 50 Pro is available in select global markets

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Highlights
  • Tecno has teased the India launch of the Spark 50S
  • The launch date and specifications are yet to be revealed
  • Tecno Spark 50 5G features a 6,500mAh battery
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Tecno has teased the launch of the Spark 50S smartphone in India. However, Tecno has not yet revealed the launch date or specifications for the upcoming model. The official teaser shows the Tecno Spark 50 5G in two colour options. With the new handset, the company will expand its Spark series, which already includes the Tecno Spark 50 and Spark 50 Pro models. The upcoming Tecno Spark 50S could share most of its specifications with the existing Spark 50 5G.

Tecno Shared the Spark 50S Teaser

The Transsion Holdings subsidiary shared a teaser through its official X account, confirming that the Tecno Spark 50S 5G is headed to the Indian market. The exact launch date is not revealed, but the post shows a 'coming soon' tag.

We can expect the brand to disclose more details about the Tecno Spark 50S closer to its official launch.

The official post offers a glimpse at the Tecno Spark 50S 5G's design. It is teased in blue and maroon shades with a horizontal visor rear camera module, resembling the design language of the Tecno Spark 50 5G.

The Tecno Spark 50S 5G is likely to join the existing Spark 50 5G and Spark 50 Pro 5G models. The former was launched in India earlier this year with a price tag of Rs. 17,499 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

The Tecno Spark 50 5G features a 6.78-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. It features a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The handset includes a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The Tecno Spark 50 5G has Android 16-based HiOS 16. It has MIL-STD-810H certification and an IP64 Pro rating for dust and water resistance.

The Tecno Spark 50 Pro is available in select global markets in 5,600mAh or 6,000mAh battery options and 60W wired fast charging. It has a 6.78-inch HD+ display and a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset. It has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. 

Tecno Spark 50 Pro

Tecno Spark 50 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Tecno Spark 50S 5G, Tecno, Tecno Spark 50
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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